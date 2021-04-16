Rugby: Aboyne’s Hollie Davidson selected to officiate at Tokyo Olympic Games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aboyne’s Hollie Davidson has been selected to referee the rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

A squad of 22 officials from 12 countries will be responsible for refereeing both the women’s and men’s competitions, which kick off on July 26.

Davidson, 28, is one of eight female officials selected by World Rugby. She has officiated plenty of sevens action in the past, including at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018, while also refereeing at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Davidson also recently took charge of the PRO14 clash between Munster and Benetton – her first top-tier men’s game.

The Aberdeenshire whistler, who is joined by fellow Scot Sam Grove-White in being selected, said: “Getting to the Olympic Games is something Sam and I have been working towards since we joined the sevens circuit four years ago, and to have actually been named in the squad today is unbelievable.”

Tappe Henning, Scottish Rugby’s referee commissioner said: “I am absolutely delighted that Hollie and Sam have been appointed to the Tokyo Olympic Games match official squad, following in the footsteps of fellow Scottish Rugby officials Mike Adamson, Alex Logan (nee Pratt) and Bob Easton, who officiated at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“To see two more Scottish officials get the call up to take part at the biggest sporting event in the world is really exciting, and a testament to the hard work Hollie and Sam have put in on and off the pitch.

“Worldwide sporting events like the Olympics have the power to inspire people, young and old, to become more active and get into sport, and I think the same can be said for match officiating. I hope that the success of Hollie and Sam’s experience at this level will encourage more people to take up the whistle.”

Meanwhile, Scotland will tomorrow meet Italy at Scotstoun Stadium in the Women’s Six Nations.

Bryan Easson’s team were defeated 52-10 by England in their tournament opener on April 3, with the head coach making four changes from the Auld Enemy clash.

One of those to miss out is skipper Rachel Malcolm, who has been ruled out of the competition with a knee injury.

Easson said: “We will be looking to build on the positive aspects of our performance against England, particularly our set-piece and resilience on the pitch.

“I was really impressed with our ability to put England under pressure in that second-half, but we will now be looking for the players to bring that form for the full 80 minutes against Italy and turn the pressure into points.”