SPONSORED: Win a restaurant quality Christmas hamper and much more!

Staying in is no reason to miss out on fantastic food – and you can win an extra special treat, thanks to RedPoppy!

Already a popular restaurant and catering company, the Muir of Ord business has added meal boxes to their offering, so that you can enjoy a tasty RedPoppy dish whenever you want!

RedPoppy has teamed up with the Press and Journal to offer four lucky readers the chance to win some of their luxurious meals – or a bumper Christmas hamper worth over £100, just in time for the festive season!

Enter now to win one of these fantastic prizes:

Christmas hamper worth over £100

Afternoon tea for two

Five ready prepared meals you can heat at your convenience

A large celebration cheesecake

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in the form below (terms and conditions apply, see below for details).

RedPoppy MealBoxes’ “Heat It & Eat It” combine convenience with restaurant quality food to make dinners easier than ever. The team can adapt dishes to suit dietary requirements, including gluten-free or any allergies.

During the week, you can pick from meals such as sirloin steak ciabatta, Thai curry, burgers, pizzas and much more.

Or try one of the Weekend Specials, including roast beef or chicken with all the trimmings, Highlander chicken, vegetable Wellington, homemade munchie boxes, finger buffets, afternoon tea boxes, large celebration or the tasty three courses for £20 weekend special.

Prices start from just £4 and everything can be cooked in either a microwave or an oven. Simply “Heat It & Eat It”.

For delivery days, visit the RedPoppy MealBoxes website.

RedPoppy’s “Classic Takeaway” is a hot takeaway service for the local area covering Beauly to Strathpeffer and surrounding areas.

Delivering hot meals such as classic fish and chips, chicken enchiladas, beef stroganoff, steak pie and more.

Find out more at the RedPoppy MealBoxes website or call 01463 871 775.

