Tokens for Toys: Home-Start East Highland gets involved to help children

By Jamie Wilde
November 10, 2021, 11:45 am
Home-Start East Highlands is one of four charities involved in this year's Tokens for Toys competition. Donna Strachan of Inverness with her daughter Millie (2) and Home-Start Morag Charnley, Jen Christison, Kathleen MacLeod and Vaila Neill.
The Press and Journal’s Tokens for Toys competition is giving away £5,000 to four charities across our readership regions.

Each charity is guaranteed a £1,000 prize, but whichever charity collects the most tokens found inside our papers this month will receive an extra £1,000.

Home-Start East Highland is one of the four charities involved in this year’s competition.

The charity specialises in helping families with young children through challenging times.

Donna with her daughter Millie (2), one of the families helped by Home-Start.

It has various locations throughout Scotland and from its East Highland office in Inverness, charity co-ordinator Emily Hamilton says the festive period is a particularly important time for Home-Start.

“This Christmas as much as any, lots of families may have financial difficulties,” says Emily.

“We provide presents for the children of the families we support so that no child goes without.

“A lot of people have found themselves in lonely, isolated situations, particularly of late.

“But by providing regular and consistent support, it’s helped people to feel less lonely and gain confidence with whatever they may be struggling with.

We provide support in any way we can for families that need us.

Emily’s work with Home-Start focuses on the charity’s perinatal and mental health project.

“The aim is to get beside expectant mums when they have newborns, to try and prevent postnatal depression and other serious situations,” Emily explains.

Vaila Neill, family support worker with Home-Start.

During the pandemic, the charity has helped many families throughout the north of Scotland by providing both practical and emotional support.

“Having children is one of the most challenging things people can do and they do deserve the best start in life,” says Emily.

We’ve helped provide food, clothing, baby equipment and other essential items from donations that we are given.

“We’ve seen a lot more referrals over the pandemic, especially with a lot more families coming forward that are struggling with their mental health.”

With Tokens for Toys, Emily adds that the charity is delighted to have been selected.

“It’s an exciting time for Home-Start,” says Emily.

“We’ll all get involved with the token collecting and we’re so grateful for those who have helped us get this far.”

Jen Christison, co-ordinator with Home-Start with a cuddly toy.

With an increasing number of families requiring Home-Start East Highland’s support, the competition prize money has the potential to make a big difference to those in need.

“In the areas that we’re supporting families, to be able to provide them with more things that they’re struggling to get themselves will make a huge difference to so many families and children,” says Emily.

“It would have a massive impact.”

Visit www.home-start.org.uk or call the Home-Start East Highland office in Inverness on 01463 667330.