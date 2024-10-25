Dons Score Predictor League: Predict the correct Aberdeen v Dundee United score to win £100

Aberdeen take on Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday evening – and you can win cash by predicting the correct scoreline!

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side are looking to stretch their unbeaten start to the campaign to an impressive 15 matches (nine in the Premiership), and a win would send them top of the Premiership and three points clear of closest rivals Celtic – until Sunday at least.

Standing in Aberdeen’s way at another sold-out Pittodrie, with the clash also live on Premier Sports, will be former Reds boss Jim Goodwin and a Tangerines team who are fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s action.

Here’s how your score prediction could land you £100 (and how you could win a whopping £1,903 by the end of the season) –

Enter our Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points-scorer over the campaign winning £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to both Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which, online, will be included in this pre-game piece for each Premiership match.

The Dons Score Predictor League password for the Aberdeen v Dundee United game on Saturday is “Ruby”.

You can use it to fill out the form below to submit your score prediction (the deadline for match-day nine entries is noon on Saturday):