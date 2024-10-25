Dons Score Predictor League: Predict the correct Aberdeen v Dundee United score to win £100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Competition

Dons Score Predictor League: Predict the correct Aberdeen v Dundee United score to win £100

Your Aberdeen v Dundee United score prediction could land you £100 - and you could win a whopping £1,903 by the end of the season.

Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen host Jim Goodwin's Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday evening (5.30pm).
Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen host Jim Goodwin's Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday evening (5.30pm).
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen take on Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday evening – and you can win cash by predicting the correct scoreline!

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side are looking to stretch their unbeaten start to the campaign to an impressive 15 matches (nine in the Premiership), and a win would send them top of the Premiership and three points clear of closest rivals Celtic – until Sunday at least.

Standing in Aberdeen’s way at another sold-out Pittodrie, with the clash also live on Premier Sports, will be former Reds boss Jim Goodwin and a Tangerines team who are fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s action.

Here’s how your score prediction could land you £100 (and how you could win a whopping £1,903 by the end of the season) –

Enter our Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points-scorer over the campaign winning £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to both Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which, online, will be included in this pre-game piece for each Premiership match.

The Dons Score Predictor League password for the Aberdeen v Dundee United game on Saturday is “Ruby”.

You can use it to fill out the form below to submit your score prediction (the deadline for match-day nine entries is noon on Saturday):

 

More from Competition

Jimmy Thelin takes his flawless Aberdeen side to Brendan Rodgers' champions Celtic this weekend.
Celtic v Aberdeen: What would Dons win mean, and Ante Palaversa to start? Plus,…
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin can set a new Scottish football best start record this weekend.
Aberdeen v Hearts: Jimmy Thelin goes for win 13 against potentially travel-weary Jambos -…
Jimmy Thelin trying to equal Martin O'Neill's record, a midfield/attack selection headache and Duk all feature in our Dundee v Aberdeen talking points.
Dundee v Aberdeen: Will we see Duk at ground where Reds last tasted 90-minute…
Can Dimitar Mitov help Aberdeen to another win? Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen v Motherwell: Can the Dons make it 10 out of 10? Plus, Dons…
Will striker Kevin Nisbet, centre, start for Aberdeen at Ross County?
Ross County v Aberdeen: If Kevin Nisbet starts... who drops out? Plus, Dons Score…
Will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin start Topi Keskinen, centre, pictured with Ester Sokler, left, and Vicente Besuijen, right, after Finn Keskinen scored the winner against Queen's Park?
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock: Topi Keskinen to start, and will striker prove Premiership mettle? Plus,…
How will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen line-up against St Mirren... with or without Bojan Miovski?
Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, right, is out for eight weeks with a fractured shoulder.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Who fills Leighton Clarkson void? Plus, how to enter Dons…
A fan of all things vintage, Kirstie Waterston tried a week living on wartime rations. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
I spent a week living on my Aberdeen grandma's wartime rations and recipes: Here's…
2

Conversation