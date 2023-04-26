Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a fisherman working in the waters around Shetland.

Edison Lacaste, 45, fell overboard from a boat off Shetland in February 2021.

Originally from the Philippines, he was working aboard the trawler Copious about 30 miles south-east of Sumburgh Head.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the inquiry would focus on lifejacket restraining straps and legislation in relation to these.

The preliminary hearing will be held on May 19 at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The Shetland Coastguard rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat had been part of rescue efforts at the time.

£40,000 raised

In a formal notice published today, Sue Foard, the procurator fiscal for the district of Lerwick wrote: “A preliminary hearing has been fixed for May 19 at 11am.”

The preliminary hearing is to take place online.

Mr Lacaste – known as Joseph – was flown ashore and taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where he died later.

Procurator fiscal Katrina Parkes told the BBC: “The death of Edison Lacaste occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“Mr Lacaste’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

A fundraiser set up shortly after Mr Lacaste’s death raised more than £40,000 to help pay for his funeral and help his family.