Home crime

Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM

Two men were said to have been acting 'suspiciously' in the area prior to the crime.

By Louise Glen
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.

Detectives are appealing for information after two men broke into a shop and  stole cash from an ATM in Alness.

The culprits targeted Morrisons on Dalmore Road in the early hours of Wednesday – breaking into the store and forcing open the cash machine.

Officers said they were searching for two men who “may have” been acting suspiciously in the area. They were wearing dark clothing.

The incident happened between 1am and 4.50am.

Detective Inspector Bryan Ronald said: “Inquiries are continuing to establish more details on this incident and officers are working to identify the two individuals responsible.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around Morrisons early on Wednesday morning who may have seen these two men acting suspiciously, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to contact 101 with reference number 1744 of 26 April.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

