crime Drugs worth £330,000 seized in Bridge of Don A man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the find. By Chris Cromar August 16 2023, 10.05am Cannabis was found in the house search. Image: Shutterstock. A 29-year-old man will appear in court today after £330,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Aberdeen. Officers raided a property in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don yesterday. A man has been charged in connection with the find and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. Sergeant Kevin Ross said: "This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy. "Drugs bring misery to our communities and this recovery will remove a significant amount of drugs from them. "Anyone with any information or concerns about drug misuse should contact police on 101. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."