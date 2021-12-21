Charitable Christmas: How to support another family in your area this Christmas

‘Tis the season of good will, so here are six charities in north and north east who need your help this Christmas.

Buy a brick for The Archie Foundation – Highland

The Archie Foundation helps sick children and their families all over the north of Scotland. Their work aims to make a child’s stay in hospital as comfortable as possible, provide emergency grants for struggling families, and support NHS colleagues who care for these young patients.

The Archie Foundation is currently running a #110 bricks appeal. Each brick costs £100 and supports the charity’s work in the Highland Children’s Unit. Bricks can be bought in your own name, or as a unique gift for a loved one. These donations directly support Archie’s work to make the children’s unit more comfortable. As one parent put it: “Nobody wants to be in hospital but it was so refreshing to see the amazing decor and facilities.”

Host a tea party for seniors – Aberdeenshire

Can you spare some time to cheer up an older person who lives alone? Re-engage in Garioch is seeking volunteers to host a Sunday afternoon tea party in their own home, once or twice a year. They also need drivers and co-ordinators to help organise the parties and transport the guests.

Volunteer coordinator Suzanne Mackie says the parties offer a “lifeline of friendship”.

“We are incredibly hopeful to be relaunching our much-loved tea parties in 2022 after a two-year hiatus,” says Suzanne. “Our current guests and volunteers cannot wait to get back together and we would love to increase our numbers.

“This small commitment can make a huge difference to older people in our community.”

Perhaps you can help – or you know someone aged over 75 who would benefit from this?

Buy your 2022 calendar from Orkney Young Carers

Orkney Young Carers first produced a calendar as a lockdown project, and it was so successful that they’re doing another. The 2022 calendar features lots of colourful artwork like the cute puffin above. It costs £5 and is available at Papdale Stores and Crossroads Orkney. Or for £2, the calendar can be posted out to you. All money raised will be spent on activities for the young people.

Drive or share a skill, with Home-Start Caithness

Home-Start works across Scotland, providing support to families when they most need it. Up in Caithness, Home-Start is looking for volunteers to do home visits, but also occasional helpers.

Could you provide transport to help a family visit the beach or forest? Or support the charity in delivering donations to families in your area? If you have a particular skill, you could offer to share it with the Home-Start family group. There’s lots of ways to help out and make a difference to another family in your community.

Send baby clothes to Moray Baby Bank

Moray Baby Bank helps Moray parents in need by providing everything from nappies and clothes to toys and cots, for babies up to two years old. Right now, the charity needs brand new baby clothes, still in their packaging, for boys and girls aged six to 24 months. Perhaps you’d like to regift items you received over Christmas, or you could add a little extra to your shopping trolley for a local baby in need?

Support a foodbank

This Christmas, the P&J, Evening Express and Original 106 are working to ensure foodbank charity Cfine is stocked up with donations well into 2022.

The charity supports families and groups right across Grampian and the Highlands by providing food and toiletries. Through the Big Food Appeal, we’re asking you to either donate via the charity’s JustGiving page or pick an item from their special Amazon wishlist.

But there are lots of foodbanks out there – including Moray Food Plus and ones operated by the Trussell Trust. Alternatively, download the BanktheFood app and find out what your nearest foodbank needs urgently, and drop it off.

