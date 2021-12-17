Delight as donkeys visit Aberdeen school pupils

An error occurred. Please try again.

Youngsters at an Aberdeen school have been given an end of term treat with two donkeys bringing some festive cheer.

The primary pupils at St Margaret’s School for Girls got to meet the animals as part of a surprise before going off for the Christmas break.

The donkeys, called Major and Lilly, were the main act in creating some “Christmas magic” before the holidays.

Pupils were able to meet the cute duo in the school playground alongside teaching staff.

Some even got into the spirit of things and donned nativity play outfits to bring a little bit of Bethlehem to the Albyn Place institution.

St Margaret’s School is the oldest girls’ school in Scotland, having first opened doors in August 1846.

It celebrated its 175th anniversary with a civic reception last month.

‘Surprise and utter joy’

Anna Tomlinson, the headteacher at St Margaret’s School for Girls, said Major and Lilly brought some “Christmas magic” to the school.

She said it brought “utter joy” to their pupils ahead of the festive break.

Miss Tomlinson said: “It was just wonderful to see the surprise and utter joy on the pupils’ faces when the donkeys arrived.

“We were thrilled to be able to create a little Christmas magic on the last day of term.

On behalf of us all at St Margaret’s School for Girls I would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and the happiest Hogmanay.”

Pupils welcome ‘cute and fluffy’ pair

Children from St Margaret’s School for Girls have told of their delight at Major and Lilly dropping by.

They have praised the donkeys for brightening up the last day of school before the Christmas holidays.

One nursery pupil said: “The donkeys are so cute and fluffy.”

Another youngster said: “What a nice surprise on the last day of school.”

A third St Margaret’s pupil said: “The donkeys were lovely, it was great to have them in the school.”

More from the Schools and Family team

North-east dad takes kids out of school to avoid Covid-19 infection

‘Oh yes it is!’ Eden Court streams Christmas show to Highland schools

EIS teacher Covid survey: Calls for masks to stay in schools over winter