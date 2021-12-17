Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Delight as donkeys visit Aberdeen school pupils

By David Proctor
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Children outside the school as the donkeys visit
Major and Lilly bringing the "Christmas magic" to St Margaret's School in Aberdeen.

Youngsters at an Aberdeen school have been given an end of term treat with two donkeys bringing some festive cheer.

The primary pupils at St Margaret’s School for Girls got to meet the animals as part of a surprise before going off for the Christmas break.

The donkeys, called Major and Lilly, were the main act in creating some “Christmas magic” before the holidays.

Pupils were able to meet the cute duo in the school playground alongside teaching staff.

Some even got into the spirit of things and donned nativity play outfits to bring a little bit of Bethlehem to the Albyn Place institution.

St Margaret’s School is the oldest girls’ school in Scotland, having first opened doors in August 1846.

It celebrated its 175th anniversary with a civic reception last month.

Major and Lilly drop in at St Margaret’s School.

‘Surprise and utter joy’

Anna Tomlinson, the headteacher at St Margaret’s School for Girls, said Major and Lilly brought some “Christmas magic” to the school.

She said it brought “utter joy” to their pupils ahead of the festive break.

Miss Tomlinson said: “It was just wonderful to see the surprise and utter joy on the pupils’ faces when the donkeys arrived.

“We were thrilled to be able to create a little Christmas magic on the last day of term.

On behalf of us all at St Margaret’s School for Girls I would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and the happiest Hogmanay.”

“Utter joy” as donkeys visit pupils on the last day before Christmas.

Pupils welcome ‘cute and fluffy’ pair

Children from St Margaret’s School for Girls have told of their delight at Major and Lilly dropping by.

They have praised the donkeys for brightening up the last day of school before the Christmas holidays.

One nursery pupil said: “The donkeys are so cute and fluffy.”

Another youngster said: “What a nice surprise on the last day of school.”

A third St Margaret’s pupil said: “The donkeys were lovely, it was great to have them in the school.”

