Document sets out plans for possible return of online learning in schools

Schools are preparing contingency plans for a potential lockdown in January.

A document seen by the Press and Journal for a primary in Aberdeen sets out preparations for the return of remote learning.

Pupils in the Granite City finish tomorrow and are due to return on January 6.

But the lockdown contingency plans set out how the first week back will look if it’s not in the classroom.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said reopening schools is “a priority” as the government try to stop an increase of Omicron cases.

Last week, a north-east father told why he was keeping his children from school to avoid infection ahead of Christmas.

Preparations for online classrooms to be made

In the event of schools closing the document said that the first two days back will be used for a “general online meet with the children” about their holidays.

Teachers will also set out the expectations for using the online learning software Google classroom.

Staff will also use those two days to prepare any resources they need for teaching.

Online learning would begin on Monday, January 10.

Structure of the school day

According to the document, teachers will post tasks for the day at 8am and there will also be a daily check-in question to help with registration.

Classes will begin at 9.30am with teachers appearing on-screen to set out their expectations for the day.

Pupils will also have a selection of homework activities to choose from with some must-do classroom activities which have to be completed.

The school will hold an assembly every Friday afternoon and teachers will not be available because this is their preparation time for the following week.

Pupils must be dressed suitably for online learning with all of the meetings with teachers being recorded – although parents can opt-out of this if they wish.

Teachers will also take a lunch break so they can be away from their screens.

‘Possibility’ of online learning

The contingency plan said to protect the mental health of staff they should look at messages from pupils or parents during school hours.

It also said that “children benefit” from having the structure of a school day even when they are at home.

The document said: “There is a possibility that we may have to revert to online learning again in January.

“As before to support the mental wellbeing of pupils and staff we have asked that teachers only look at communication with pupils/parents during the school hours of 9am- 3:15pm they are not expected to respond out with these hours.

“We have requested that staff keep 12:15pm – 1:15pm for lunch break and remove themselves from their screens at this time.

“Children benefit from the structure of the school day with very clear points of when school is expected and when downtime is expected.”

But WILL schools close?

Despite the documents, the Scottish Government insists it is not considering closures, describing education as “a top priority”.

A spokesman said that shutting schools was a “last resort” with coronavirus restrictions being reviewed daily.

He said: “The Scottish Government is not considering school closures. As the First Minister has made clear, protecting the education of children and young people remains a top priority.

“National school closures would only be an absolute last resort. Covid-19 protections will be reviewed on a daily basis due to the rapid increase in cases of the Omicron variant.”

Aberdeen City Council has said the school’s contingency plans are in line with guidance which asks them to consider and prepare for all possible scenarios.

The Scottish Government advice states: “Schools and local authorities should prepare and maintain clear, strong contingency plans for providing education remotely.

“Local authorities and schools should ensure that parents or carers are fully informed of the contingency plans in place.”

