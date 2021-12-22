North and north east councils prepared if schools are forced to close

An error occurred. Please try again.

Councils across the north and north-east are ready for online learning in the event of another Covid-19 lockdown.

It comes after the Press and Journal revealed a contingency document for one school in Aberdeen.

It set out how the week could look if school buildings close.

The contingency plan has been drawn up in the event of a lockdown with pupils learning from home using Google’s Classroom software.

Aberdeen City Council said the move was in line with Scottish Government advice on making preparations for every scenario during the pandemic.

The first minister has already said reopening schools after the Christmas holidays is “a priority” for the government.

Nicola Sturgeon said it is important for young people to continue their education as normal in 2022.

Councils prepare for a potential switch to virtual classrooms

With Aberdeen City Council having already set out their position on the potential closure of schools other local authorities are taking similar preparations.

Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have said they are ready to move to online learning if they have to.

Education bosses in Aberdeenshire said their staff “are prepared” to switch to remote learning with Highland Council to “follow national guidance.”

Moray Council said they are “expecting schools to re-open as normal” after the festive break although they are ready to move to online lessons.

Island councils are also ready in the event of schools having to close and Orkney Island Council have said “confident that our schools’ staff are well prepared.”

Shetland said that while they have not issued their plans to parents, their schools have backup proposals.

The Western Isles council said they are continuing to follow Scottish Government advice.

What each council has to say about Covid-19 contingencies

Each of the councils have set out their positions on the potential for the closure of schools.

Aberdeen City Council have already said they are following advice for after the school holidays.

Here is what the other six local authorities from the north and north-east have said.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Should there be any changes to national guidance, staff are prepared to switch to remote learning should it be required.”

A Highland Council spokesman said they would “continue to follow national guidance and Public Health advice”.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “In line with the latest Scottish Government announcement, we’re expecting schools to re-open as normal after the holidays. If the situation changes during this period we will contact parents and guardians.

“In the event of disruption to in-school learning due to Covid, our contingency arrangements will see pupils continue their studies remotely.”

A spokesman for Orkney Islands Council welcomed the First Minister’s announcement.

He added: “It is the intention, at this time, that schools should open as normal in the new term.

“If circumstances change, we will revert to remote learning and instigate an offer for those eligible to attend at childcare hubs. We are confident that our schools’ staff are well prepared.”

A Shetland Islands Council spokesman said: “Shetland Islands Council has not issued formal communication to parents and carers.

“However, all our schools have contingency plans in place for remote learning and will share further information at the start of the new term if need be.”

A spokesman for Western Isles Council said they will continue to adhere to guidance. He added they will “adapt delivery accordingly”.

