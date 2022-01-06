Choosing a school for your child’s education is one of the most important decisions a parent can make, as it often determines their future. Opting for a Scottish independent school is a common choice for parents who see the value of a fee-paying education.

Here, below is an interactive map showing the location of Aberdeenshire’s best independent schools. Just click on the schools on the map to discover more about them, contact details and admissions details.

Now read on to hear from parents of children at some of Scotland’s top-performing independent schools about the benefits and why they chose this path…

Robert Gordon’s College

Robert Gordon’s College aims to provide the very best start for every child in a stimulating, fun and exciting learning environment.

Based in the heart of Aberdeen, the co-educational nursery and day school at Robert Gordon’s College welcomes children aged three to 18 years. From the very early years pupils are encouraged to discover and explore a broad range of subjects to help them find their niche and build a love for learning.

Bryan Fagan, whose children attends the Junior School at the College, explained: “We chose Robert Gordon’s College for a variety of reasons. Firstly, the input of the schools curriculum with all the specialist teachers involved.

“We also wanted all our children to be at the same school and when we brought the children in for their visits they came back full of enthusiasm and really wanted to join the school.

“Our children enjoy all aspects of school life at Robert Gordon’s and are heavily involved in lunchtime and afterschool clubs such as choir, storytelling, movie club and the active sports at Countesswells, and as a parent, it really is hard not to become part of the Gordon’s community.”

Find out more about Robert Gordon’s College.

St Margaret’s School for Girls

This independent school for girls “celebrates diversity, individual aspirations and nurture an unparalleled approach to development”.

Celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, St Margaret’s is the oldest all girls’

school in Scotland.

The school firmly believe this kind of setting offers girls a chance to build self-confidence within a space that allows their intellectual and physical identity to shine. By creating an environment that is free from stereotype and prejudice, it works to level the

playing field across all aspects of school life. It is in this sort of environment that girls

can fulfil their potential and make a positive impact on the world.

One parent who believes in the school’s ethos is Mrs J. Smith who chose St Margaret’s Junior School for her daughters because she was “drawn to the strong sense of family and community which shines through the whole school”.

Mrs Smith added: “I knew that my girls would be well known by staff in their small classes and that St Margaret’s teachers would be proactive in offering support and challenge as it is needed. The rich extra-curricular life of the school is very attractive and my daughters are thriving both in and out of the classroom.”

To discover more about St Margaret’s School for Girls.

International School Aberdeen (ISA)

International School Aberdeen hasn’t forgotten the foundation of excellence is care.

One parent described ISA as “a community filled with kindness and respect”, a sentiment echoed in the bureaucratic language of inspectors, who wrote: “Well-being is particularly noteworthy. The school really does fulfil its vision of providing ‘exceptional care for every child’.”

Through careful recruitment and small class sizes, ISA is a place in which, in the words of parents, children “look forward to each day in school” and “are so happy and nurtured”. Parents often thank the school for you making learning so much fun.

One parent said: “ISA is not just our school; it is our family and our community. We always appreciate the important and unique role that you play in our lives all year.”

Another parent commented recently: “Every day you foster a community filled with kindness and respect; you make learning fun and engaging; you love and challenge. We’ve seen wonderful transformations in our kids this year and we know you have played a monumental role in each of their lives.”

Visit the International School of Aberdeen’s website today.

Albyn School

It is so important that your child begins their learning journey in the right environment.

At Albyn School, boys and girls feel safe and at home in its small classes: the perfect setting for inquisitive minds to flourish and for your child’s potential to be unlocked.

At Albyn, pupils want to excel, and they develop high aspirations for the future. Part of the school’s vision is to offer the opportunity for pupils to seek fulfilment and enrichment both in and out of the classroom.

With smaller class sizes and a large range of subjects on offer, pupils are able to learn in a purposeful and comfortable environment with dedicated teachers who have time for each and every pupil. Beyond the classroom, pupils are encouraged to take part in an incredibly rich and wide co-curricular programme.

One parent, whose son attends Albyn, said: “There are smaller classes so that students are not anonymous. There is a supportive ethos where it is acceptable to be good at things – whether academic subjects, sport or other things – something which in our experience is not the case in all schools. On the other hand, Albyn has a genuine focus on treating students as individuals and providing the best opportunity for each of them.

“We left the final decision to our son – he was keen to attend Albyn after his initial visit and has been really enthusiastic about his experience since joining.”

At Albyn, pupils are heard and have a voice within many different aspects of the school. This helps create the best learning environment for each individual pupil. The school’s vision and values are lived every day and are shared widely and deeply by all who learn, work and teach within our school community.

To find out more visit Albyn School’s website here.