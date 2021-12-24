Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union wants free school meals to be offered to all school pupils

By David Proctor
December 24, 2021, 12:01 am
The EIS want all children to have free school meals.

Scotland’s leading teaching union is calling for free school meals to be extended to all pupils.

As it currently stands all children in P1 to P4 are entitled to free school meals with this being extended to P5 in January.

But the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) want every child to benefit from the move.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan has written to education secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville.

Last month, Aberdeen City Council discussed introducing food vans to improve uptake of free school meals.

School meals an ‘urgent priority’

Mr Flanagan said he welcomes moves to extend free school meals to primary 4 and 5 pupils. But he wants the Scottish Government to go further.

He said it was important to offer free school meals as the “economic shocks” of the coronavirus crisis hit families.

Mr Flanagan said: “The EIS welcomes the expansion of free school meals to all Primary 4 children at the beginning of this academic session and the imminent expansion to Primary 5s, but it is clear that provision needs to be extended and accelerated to be inclusive of all young people at all stages of school in Scotland, as an urgent priority.”

“As the cost of living rises and the economic shocks of the pandemic continue to be felt, thousands of parents, women who are single mothers especially, are going regularly without food in order that their children can eat, both at home and in school.”

Larry Flanagan, General Secretary of EIS.

Expand free meals ‘without further delay’

Mr Flanagan has highlighted issues with the current means-tested model of free school meals above primary 5.

He believes many families are unaware they are entitled to school meals and are “missing out.”

Mr Flanagan said: “Many families are unaware of their entitlements to free school meals so are missing out; many others fall just below the threshold of entitlement so are missing out; and crucially, many older children- the group who are entirely excluded from the current provision- those who are entitled to free meals, experience real stigma in going to collect one, so miss out rather than suffer the shame.”

“The EIS is in no doubt that the Scottish Government is more than capable of such committed endeavour to safeguard families from the worst ravages of poverty, and towards this, would urge that appropriate steps are taken to expand universal free meals provision, in alignment with UNCRC (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child) principles, to all school-aged children without further delay.”

The Scottish Government are expanding free school meals.

Scottish Government response

A Scottish Government spokesman said they now funded up to primary 5.

He added: “Ministers are committed to funding the expansion of free school meals to all pupils in primary and special schools during this Parliament.

“Our Budget plans for 2022-23 will provide £30 million capital allocation for investment in school kitchen and dining areas to prepare for this further expansion.”

He said the government will “continue to work with local government partners” on planning over the next academic year.

“This is to ensure that the expansion can be delivered equitably across all schools in all areas whilst maintaining high-quality meal provision for pupils.

“This is in addition to £42.2 million to maintain universal provision for primary 4 and 5 pupils. And £21.75 million to continue provision of free school lunches to entitled pupils during school holidays.”

He said the government is working on “a phased approach” towards a universal milk scheme in primary schools.

