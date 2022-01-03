‘Keep schools rolling’: Prominent north-east scientist wants pupils to return to classrooms amid Omicron fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

‘Keep schools rolling’: Prominent north-east scientist wants pupils to return to classrooms amid Omicron fears

By David Proctor
January 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Professor Hugh Pennington says it is important for schools to reopen.
Professor Hugh Pennington says it is important for schools to reopen.

Professor Hugh Pennington wants schools to reopen after the festive break as concerns mount over the increase in Omicron cases.

The former Aberdeen University microbiologist feels that, while we still have more to learn about the full impact of the variant, education should continue as normal.

He has highlighted the importance of those living with schoolchildren to be vaccinated and to have received their boosters.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the government is committed to making sure pupils return to classrooms following the Christmas holidays.

Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to keep schools open.

During her Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday December 29 she said it was a “priority” that schools were kept open.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It remains our priority to keep schools open to minimise further disruption to children’s education but it’s vital that in doing so we make sure schools are kept as safe as possible.”

Last month, it emerged a school in Aberdeen had published its backup plan if it had to return to remote learning.

The Scottish Government have also updated advice for keeping schools safe in the new term.

Schools in Aberdeen and the Highlands are due to return on Thursday with classes in Aberdeenshire and Orkney to resume the day before.

Pupils in Shetland and the Western Isles go back on Thursday and schools in Moray return on Friday.

Professor Hugh Pennington feels schools should reopen.

Call to assess Omicron impact

Professor Pennington said young people should go back to their education even as the authorities try to get to grips with the new Covid-19 variant.

He said scientists are attempting to fully understand the impact of the new strain of coronavirus.

Professor Pennington said: “We don’t yet know how serious Omicron is going to be if that happens. We are still in the early stages of working out what the impact is particularly on the elderly.

“The boosters are giving a very good degree of protection and there is no doubt about that.

“I suppose the most important thing to do for schools is to make sure all the people children have contact with at home have had their vaccines and boosters.

“That is by far the most important thing because there is a trade-off.

“At the moment the informed guess that with any luck by the time the schools have opened the peak of Omicron will have happened.”

Schools around the north and north-east are due to return this week.

Closing schools ‘step too far’

Professor Pennington said it may be best to “wait and see” if there are increasing numbers of hospital patients with Omicron.

He said that given the impact on education already during the course of the pandemic it is important for lessons to continue.

Professor Pennington said: “It is a little bit early to say but I think it is worth the risk of opening schools and it would be a step too far to close them for an extra week because the kids have lost a lot of education already.

“The risk to them is very, very low and as long as the people eligible for boosters have had them by the time schools open that will reduce the risk of harm coming to home contacts. The most important place for this virus to spread is at home.

“The obvious thing to do is wait and see if there is a sudden influx of patients with Omicron. But at the moment the safe thing to do is keep the schools rolling.”

Professor Pennington was chair of bacteriology at Aberdeen University from 1979 until his retirement with emeritus status in 2003.

More from the Schools and Family team

‘Exceptional courage and resilience’: Alford teen praised by Bear Grylls

Teachers receive almost £170,000 in assault and accident claims

Polling stations: Councils’ push to move away from using schools as voting venues

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]