‘Big boots to fill’: Praise for Aberdeen head teacher as news breaks he is leaving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People have been wishing an Aberdeen head teacher who will leave his job next month all the best for the future.

Neil Hendry has been at the helm of Lochside Academy since it opened its doors to pupils in the summer of 2018.

The £47million school is the largest in the city and serves the Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg areas following the respective closures of Torry and Kincorth academies.

We told you that Mr Hendry’s final day in the post will be in February with one of his deputies taking over until his replacement is found.

After publishing the story on Wednesday, people have taken to social media to praise the head teacher and wish him well.

Aberdeen City Council education bosses announced the change in a letter sent out to parents of pupils from Lochside Academy.

Mr Hendry will be ‘sorely missed’

The story about Mr Hendry’s departure from the Wellington Circle secondary attracted more than 60 comments on both the Press & Journal and Evening Express Facebook pages.

Most of the messages wished him well for his next post, although it has yet to be confirmed which school Mr Hendry is going to next.

Writing on Facebook, Vivien Cameron said: “Wishing him all the best for the next step he takes.”

While Craig Hendry wrote that officials had a huge job on their hands when it comes to replacing Mr Hendry. He wrote: “Big boots to fill.”

Amanda Duncan said: “Mr Hendry has been an excellent head teacher and will be sorely missed.”

Gayle Campbell wrote: “Wishing him all the best. Great headteacher.”

There was similar sentiments from Jade Payne, who simply wrote: “All the best Hendry.”

Tracey Fraser said that Mr Hendry was still missed from his previous post at Northfield Academy and described him as “brilliant”.

She wrote: “Brilliant head teacher and very much missed at Northfield.”

More Schools and Family news

‘I’m just delighted’: New head teacher starts at Monymusk primary school

Covid in schools: How protected are pupils returning to class?

CHECK: When will you sit your exams in 2022? SQA publish timetable