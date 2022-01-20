Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

‘Big boots to fill’: Praise for Aberdeen head teacher as news breaks he is leaving

By David Proctor
January 20, 2022, 2:29 pm
Neil Hendry has been head teacher at Lochside Academy since it opened.
Neil Hendry has been head teacher at Lochside Academy since it opened.

People have been wishing an Aberdeen head teacher who will leave his job next month all the best for the future.

Neil Hendry has been at the helm of Lochside Academy since it opened its doors to pupils in the summer of 2018.

The £47million school is the largest in the city and serves the Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg areas following the respective closures of Torry and Kincorth academies.

We told you that Mr Hendry’s final day in the post will be in February with one of his deputies taking over until his replacement is found.

After publishing the story on Wednesday, people have taken to social media to praise the head teacher and wish him well.

Aberdeen City Council education bosses announced the change in a letter sent out to parents of pupils from Lochside Academy.

Lochside Academy School, Altens, Aberdeen.

Mr Hendry will be ‘sorely missed’

The story about Mr Hendry’s departure from the Wellington Circle secondary attracted more than 60 comments on both the Press & Journal and Evening Express Facebook pages.

Most of the messages wished him well for his next post, although it has yet to be confirmed which school Mr Hendry is going to next.

Writing on Facebook, Vivien Cameron said: “Wishing him all the best for the next step he takes.”

While Craig Hendry wrote that officials had a huge job on their hands when it comes to replacing Mr Hendry.  He wrote: “Big boots to fill.”

Amanda Duncan said: “Mr Hendry has been an excellent head teacher and will be sorely missed.”

Gayle Campbell wrote: “Wishing him all the best. Great headteacher.”

There was similar sentiments from Jade Payne, who simply wrote: “All the best Hendry.”

Tracey Fraser said that Mr Hendry was still missed from his previous post at Northfield Academy and described him as “brilliant”.

She wrote: “Brilliant head teacher and very much missed at Northfield.”

More Schools and Family news

‘I’m just delighted’: New head teacher starts at Monymusk primary school

Covid in schools: How protected are pupils returning to class?

CHECK: When will you sit your exams in 2022? SQA publish timetable

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal