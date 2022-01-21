Head teacher praises backing from school community as he prepares to say goodbye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The outgoing head teacher of Aberdeen’s biggest school has said he will be “forever grateful” for the support he received.

Neil Hendry will leave Lochside Academy for the final time on February 11.

He has been in the post since August 2018 when the multi-million-pound school welcomed its first group of pupils.

We reported Mr Hendry was moving on to pastures new on Wednesday and dozens of people took to social media to wish him well.

Efforts are underway to appoint a replacement and it is yet to be confirmed where the incumbent is heading to.

‘Very fortunate’ to work with young people

Mr Hendry said he was “honoured” to be given the chance to open the £47 million Wellington Circle secondary.

He also revealed the entire school had joined forces to create its “own new identity” after it took over from Kincorth and Torry academies.

Mr Hendry said he enjoyed working alongside pupils at Lochside Academy and feels he is leaving the school in “excellent health.”

He said: “I was honoured to be given the opportunity to open Lochside Academy in August 2018.

“Since day one, the school community has worked together to create its own new identity and I will be forever grateful for the support of the wider community, school partners and school staff.

“As head teacher, I have been very fortunate to see so many incredible young people move through the Academy and achieve so much at Lochside and beyond.

“I am confident that I leave the school in excellent health, and I wish my successor every success in the coming years.”

Recruitment efforts ‘ongoing’

Education bosses announced the change in a letter sent out to parents of Lochside Academy pupils.

Mark Jones, the city council’s quality improvement manager, thanked Mr Hendry and said the recruitment process is “ongoing”.

He said he would update parents once a new head teacher had been appointed for the Wellington Circle secondary.

Mr Jones wrote: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Hendry for leading Lochside Academy through the important first years of existence, for his commitment to students and staff at the school and to the local community and wish him the very best for the future.”

