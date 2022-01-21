Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Head teacher praises backing from school community as he prepares to say goodbye

By David Proctor
January 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Neil Hendry will be leaving Lochside Academy next month.
The outgoing head teacher of Aberdeen’s biggest school has said he will be “forever grateful” for the support he received.

Neil Hendry will leave Lochside Academy for the final time on February 11.

He has been in the post since August 2018 when the multi-million-pound school welcomed its first group of pupils.

We reported Mr Hendry was moving on to pastures new on Wednesday and dozens of people took to social media to wish him well.

Efforts are underway to appoint a replacement and it is yet to be confirmed where the incumbent is heading to.

Councillor John Wheeler and Neil Hendry at Lochside in 2018.

‘Very fortunate’ to work with young people

Mr Hendry said he was “honoured” to be given the chance to open the £47 million Wellington Circle secondary.

He also revealed the entire school had joined forces to create its “own new identity” after it took over from Kincorth and Torry academies.

Mr Hendry said he enjoyed working alongside pupils at Lochside Academy and feels he is leaving the school in “excellent health.”

He said: “I was honoured to be given the opportunity to open Lochside Academy in August 2018.

“Since day one, the school community has worked together to create its own new identity and I will be forever grateful for the support of the wider community, school partners and school staff.

“As head teacher, I have been very fortunate to see so many incredible young people move through the Academy and achieve so much at Lochside and beyond.

“I am confident that I leave the school in excellent health, and I wish my successor every success in the coming years.”

Lochside Academy School, Altens, Aberdeen.

Recruitment efforts ‘ongoing’

Education bosses announced the change in a letter sent out to parents of Lochside Academy pupils.

Mark Jones, the city council’s quality improvement manager, thanked Mr Hendry and said the recruitment process is “ongoing”.

He said he would update parents once a new head teacher had been appointed for the Wellington Circle secondary.

Mr Jones wrote: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Hendry for leading Lochside Academy through the important first years of existence, for his commitment to students and staff at the school and to the local community and wish him the very best for the future.”

