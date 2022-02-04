A tern for the worse: Seabirds rip up Inverness primary school roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A tern for the worse: Seabirds rip up Inverness primary school roof

By Nicola Sinclair
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dalneigh gulls
Gulls and oystercatchers are causing havoc at Dalneigh Primary School, Inverness.

As if losing their roof in Storm Arwen wasn’t bad enough, Dalneigh Primary School is now having to contend with gulls hellbent on destruction.

As the council struggles to work on the roof, gulls and oystercatchers are ripping it apart again.

And locals have described how schoolchildren and passers-by face attacks as they walk the streets or the playground.

Local councillor Bet McAllister says the area has had a problem with gulls for a long time. “They used to swoop down and attack the little ones when they came out with their crisps and biscuits. The school had to keep the kids inside.”

Local Mum Sam West describes it as an “estate-wide moan.”

“Our postman was attacked by one in the street – they’re dive-bombing down off the nearby houses,” she says.

Mrs McAllister says she was attacked by a gull herself, and whacked it with her umbrella.

Dalneigh Primary School suffered storm damage in Decembe. Picture by JASON HEDGES

The councillor raised the problems with Highland Council property managers at a committee meeting this week. She said that vandals targeted the school over the Christmas holidays.

These latest attacks are of the feathered variety.

“They’re picking bits off the roof now,” says Mrs McAllister. “It’s unbelievable.”

The roof of Dalneigh Primary School was damaged by high winds in December. As a result, pupils in Primary 5 and 6 are having lessons in the school gym, while roof repairs continue.

The council says it has completed tendering for a total replacement of the roof. In the meantime, it will bring in pest control to look at the bird problem.

Gulls, hawks and wire spikes

However, property manager Finlay MacDonald said it’s an issue everywhere and suggested the council needs a ‘Highland-wide gull strategy.’

Mrs West has her own ideas. Fuelled by Dalneigh neighbours’ complaints, she has done some research into gulls.

“Some areas have got rid of gulls by introducing hawks, but it doesn’t work for very long,” she says. You can also add wire spikes to the roofs of buildings, but if a bird gets stuck you need to remove it quickly or you have little kids crying over a dying gull.”

Mrs West isn’t in favour of a cruel solution. “We’ve encroached on their territory, not the other way around,” she says. “They think our houses are cliffs so they want to build their nest there. If you want a cruelty-free approach, you’d need to put something on every house to stop them nesting.”

Mrs West agrees this wouldn’t be feasible, and gulls are smart. They have the same brain power as a seven-year-old child – and an equal passion for crisps.

Sam West’s son Koroti guards his crisps.

“In nesting season they’re trying to feed their young and protect their babies, so it’s even worse,” says Mrs West. “This is a war we’re never going to win.”

A spokesman for Highland Council said trespassers had climbed onto the roof of Dalneigh school on Christmas night and damaged the membrane. The school reported the incident to police, who attended and saw the impact of the damage. Work on the school re-roofing project will start at the end of this month.

He added: “The gull concern is being investigated and action will be taken in line with current bird control legislation.”

