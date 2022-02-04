A tern for the worse: Seabirds rip up Inverness primary school roof

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As if losing their roof in Storm Arwen wasn’t bad enough, Dalneigh Primary School is now having to contend with gulls hellbent on destruction.

As the council struggles to work on the roof, gulls and oystercatchers are ripping it apart again.

And locals have described how schoolchildren and passers-by face attacks as they walk the streets or the playground.

Local councillor Bet McAllister says the area has had a problem with gulls for a long time. “They used to swoop down and attack the little ones when they came out with their crisps and biscuits. The school had to keep the kids inside.”

Local Mum Sam West describes it as an “estate-wide moan.”

“Our postman was attacked by one in the street – they’re dive-bombing down off the nearby houses,” she says.

Mrs McAllister says she was attacked by a gull herself, and whacked it with her umbrella.

The councillor raised the problems with Highland Council property managers at a committee meeting this week. She said that vandals targeted the school over the Christmas holidays.

These latest attacks are of the feathered variety.

“They’re picking bits off the roof now,” says Mrs McAllister. “It’s unbelievable.”

The roof of Dalneigh Primary School was damaged by high winds in December. As a result, pupils in Primary 5 and 6 are having lessons in the school gym, while roof repairs continue.

The council says it has completed tendering for a total replacement of the roof. In the meantime, it will bring in pest control to look at the bird problem.

Gulls, hawks and wire spikes

However, property manager Finlay MacDonald said it’s an issue everywhere and suggested the council needs a ‘Highland-wide gull strategy.’

Mrs West has her own ideas. Fuelled by Dalneigh neighbours’ complaints, she has done some research into gulls.

“Some areas have got rid of gulls by introducing hawks, but it doesn’t work for very long,” she says. You can also add wire spikes to the roofs of buildings, but if a bird gets stuck you need to remove it quickly or you have little kids crying over a dying gull.”

Mrs West isn’t in favour of a cruel solution. “We’ve encroached on their territory, not the other way around,” she says. “They think our houses are cliffs so they want to build their nest there. If you want a cruelty-free approach, you’d need to put something on every house to stop them nesting.”

Mrs West agrees this wouldn’t be feasible, and gulls are smart. They have the same brain power as a seven-year-old child – and an equal passion for crisps.

“In nesting season they’re trying to feed their young and protect their babies, so it’s even worse,” says Mrs West. “This is a war we’re never going to win.”

A spokesman for Highland Council said trespassers had climbed onto the roof of Dalneigh school on Christmas night and damaged the membrane. The school reported the incident to police, who attended and saw the impact of the damage. Work on the school re-roofing project will start at the end of this month.

He added: “The gull concern is being investigated and action will be taken in line with current bird control legislation.”

