New multi-million-pound Aberdeen school will not be ready for 2023 summer term

By David Proctor
February 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 6:04 pm
How the new £28 million facility will look.

A new Aberdeen primary school has been delayed again, it has emerged.

Construction work on Torry Community Hub and Primary School is due to begin in the spring.

The city council’s capital programme committee was told last year that the school would welcome youngsters in the summer of 2023.

But a new report reveals that building work will still be ongoing until the latter part of next year.

The document said: “The current programme envisages that the construction of this project will commence Spring 2022.”

Demolition work taking place at Torry Academy last year.  Supplied by Elaine Lyon.

It confirms autumn 2023 as an “expected” completion date.

School build taking ‘unusually long time’

Councillor Martin Greig has branded the Torry school delay “disappointing” and hopes it does not impact young people’s education.

The Liberal Democrat education spokesman said it was a “real pity”.

Mr Greig said: “The delay in opening is disappointing. The process is taking an unusually long time.

“The young people and the community have been patient in waiting for these new facilities.

“It is a real pity that the school year will be disrupted because of the late completion date.

“Even a few months makes a big difference in a young person’s education.

“Hopefully, the project will make up on lost time and provide this welcome improvement for the area more quickly.”

An initial artist impression of the new community hub for Torry.  Submitted by Aberdeen City Council.

Covid and asbestos halt progress

The school and community hub is being built on the site of the former Torry Academy with a budget of £28.1 million.

It will have room for more than 430 pupils and would also include community facilities like sports pitches.

The Torry school project has already suffered delay with the demolition of Torry Academy being held up due to the removal of asbestos and the impact of Covid-19.

Council bosses approved the plans for Torry Community Hub and Primary School in February 2020.

Councillors are due to discuss the document on Wednesday. It reports that the impact of the pandemic, material availability and inflation were also causing issues.

It said: “Hub North Scotland are currently finalising their commercial proposals, in conjunction with their supply chain, so as to take into account the currently understood implications of Covid, and also the construction industry-wide materials availability and inflation issues.”

The main approach to front of the new Milltimber School. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Three other new schools for the city

As well as an update on the Torry school delay, councillors will also hear about three other new schools.

Construction has already begun on the other projects at Milltimber, Countesswells and Riverbank in Tillydrone.

Milltimber will open this summer with Countesswells and Riverbank both due to welcome pupils from next summer.

The documents also feature pictures of the construction progress for each school.

Countesswells has foundations in place, Milltimber is beginning to take shape and at Riverbank the site has been cleared.

The four new city primaries make up a £100 million commitment from the city council to build new facilities.

