Parents group celebrate success as swings return to north-east park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Parents group celebrate success as swings return to north-east park

By David Proctor
February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 12, 2022, 1:51 pm
Shannon Button, spokesperon for Ellon Parks Improvement Committee, with local children at the newly installed swings and the all-inclusive swing at Auchterellon Park in Ellon. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Shannon Button, spokesperon for Ellon Parks Improvement Committee, with local children at the newly installed swings and the all-inclusive swing at Auchterellon Park in Ellon. Picture by Paul Glendell.

A group of parents from Ellon who joined forces to improve the town’s playpark have reached a major milestone.

Aberdeenshire Council removed a dilapidated set of swings from the play space at Auchterellon Park last year.

As a result, Ellon Parks Improvement Committee (Epic) was formed.

The group set out their vision to revitalise the park’s equipment in spring 2021 and major progress has been made.

They have already installed two inclusive swings after working hard to raise the cash to make it happen.

Epic raised £12,500 for the project after running a number of online raffles. Local businesses donated prizes. Epic also got a grant.

They  also want to add a roundabout to the equipment at the park and are hoping to hit the fundraising trail for a second time.

Swings in place before Santa’s arrival

Shannon Button, a committee member with Epic, said they were keen to have the new swings in place before the end of 2021.

She said they opted to go for two new swings at the Ellon playpark and they were put in place before December 25.

Shannon said: “We really wanted to them in by the end of the year and they did take eight weeks for delivery but we got them in on Christmas Eve so that was really good.

“We decided to replace what was originally there which was a general cradle swing for younger kids and a flat swing for older children.

“So we wanted to make that change and we decided to look at different swings and went with two different types.

“We have an inclusive swing which has a supported harness for children who maybe cannot sit up.

“There is also a you and I swing so it allows a smaller child and a parent to swing together.”

Joe Penny plays on the newly installed all – inclusive swing at Achterellon Park in Ellon.   Picture by Paul Glendell.

New swings are a hit

Shannon said the new swings are very popular with children hurrying to get on the new equipment after school.

She said that people are even travelling from outside Ellon to the playpark.

Shannon said: “People are so chuffed.  The kids are racing after school every day to get up to the park to use them.

“There are people who have travelled to Ellon which is really good for the local economy as well.

“We believe by adding inclusive equipment there are people travelling to Ellon. That can only be good for local businesses if they use the local shop or cafes.

“They are very popular and there have been a couple of times we haven’t been able to get on them. That’s a good thing because they are being used and being loved.”

Epic have no plans to stop improving the Ellon playpark and want to add an inclusive roundabout to go alongside the swings.

That could cost up to £16,500.

Anyone interested in helping Epic can contact them via email on ellonppcg@gmail.com

More from the Schools and Family team

North-east nursery inspection reports: How does the childcare in your area rate?

POLL: Should Scotland vaccinate children under five?

Your school lunch menu this week: w/b February 7

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]