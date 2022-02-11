Parents group celebrate success as swings return to north-east park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of parents from Ellon who joined forces to improve the town’s playpark have reached a major milestone.

Aberdeenshire Council removed a dilapidated set of swings from the play space at Auchterellon Park last year.

As a result, Ellon Parks Improvement Committee (Epic) was formed.

The group set out their vision to revitalise the park’s equipment in spring 2021 and major progress has been made.

They have already installed two inclusive swings after working hard to raise the cash to make it happen.

Epic raised £12,500 for the project after running a number of online raffles. Local businesses donated prizes. Epic also got a grant.

They also want to add a roundabout to the equipment at the park and are hoping to hit the fundraising trail for a second time.

Swings in place before Santa’s arrival

Shannon Button, a committee member with Epic, said they were keen to have the new swings in place before the end of 2021.

She said they opted to go for two new swings at the Ellon playpark and they were put in place before December 25.

Shannon said: “We really wanted to them in by the end of the year and they did take eight weeks for delivery but we got them in on Christmas Eve so that was really good.

“We decided to replace what was originally there which was a general cradle swing for younger kids and a flat swing for older children.

“So we wanted to make that change and we decided to look at different swings and went with two different types.

“We have an inclusive swing which has a supported harness for children who maybe cannot sit up.

“There is also a you and I swing so it allows a smaller child and a parent to swing together.”

New swings are a hit

Shannon said the new swings are very popular with children hurrying to get on the new equipment after school.

She said that people are even travelling from outside Ellon to the playpark.

Shannon said: “People are so chuffed. The kids are racing after school every day to get up to the park to use them.

“There are people who have travelled to Ellon which is really good for the local economy as well.

“We believe by adding inclusive equipment there are people travelling to Ellon. That can only be good for local businesses if they use the local shop or cafes.

“They are very popular and there have been a couple of times we haven’t been able to get on them. That’s a good thing because they are being used and being loved.”

Epic have no plans to stop improving the Ellon playpark and want to add an inclusive roundabout to go alongside the swings.

That could cost up to £16,500.

Anyone interested in helping Epic can contact them via email on ellonppcg@gmail.com

