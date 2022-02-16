North company gives hundreds of Budding Engineers a head start with your old computers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North company gives hundreds of Budding Engineers a head start with your old computers

By Garrett Stell
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:58 pm
Budding Engineers' Dave and Liz Kerr have donated almost 300 laptops, desktops and other digital devices to young people in need, en route to their goal of 870 by March.

A Caithness company is working to make sure money is no obstacle for young people interested in engineering.

Budding Engineers, in Wick, has been donating hundreds of recycled desktops, laptops and other devices to families who can’t afford them.

Boss Dave Kerr said that skills in digital design can open doors to a wide variety of careers – with the right equipment.

And that’s where the Budding Engineers Tech4Tots & Teens project will help.

Budding Engineers in Wick and beyond

Since March 2020, Dave and Liz Kerr have put almost 300 devices into homes across the north and north-east.

The main arm of the business offers courses and software to get pupils started in design.

Tech4Tots & Teens devices can come loaded with design and engineering programmes like AutoCAD and Autodesk Inventor.

Mr Kerr said that additional learning needs shouldn’t be a barrier to digital literacy.

“There are a lot of youngsters with additional needs and they are extremely talented.

“If they want to come forward and learn the software, I would openly encourage them.”

Recycled computers loaded up to be distributed to young people by Wick Budding Engineers

Thanks to a recent expansion, Budding Engineers is able to reach young people nationwide with its Tech4Tots & Teens donation programme.

By getting pupils devices of their own that are capable of running the design programmes, they can explore even more on their own.

Benefits of self-discovery

Budding Engineers recently dropped off nine devices for Thurso High School students.

Depute head teacher Anne Nicoll said that she is already seeing her students benefitting from being able to explore design at home.

She says it takes “a lot of practice” to use the software and having a device at home “really improves skills”.

She added: “It means you’re not always relying on a shared device during class time.

“The best way is self-discovery and getting into things and working them out yourself.”

Wick Budding Engineers' Dave and Liz Kerr with Milton of Leys Primary HT Robert Gill deliver digital design devices to Milton of Leys
Budding Engineers’ Dave and Liz Kerr making a delivery to Milton of Leys Primary HT Robert Gill.

The devices are in addition to council-issued Chromebooks, which aren’t designed to handle high-powered digital design software.

Ms Nicoll added: “We’re really quite an engineering-rich community.

“If you’re confident in using this software and you’re applying for apprenticeships and jobs, this is going to be really beneficial.”

How to help out

The Budding Engineers project – Tech4Tots & Teens – is accepting donations of used desktops and laptops.

If you have a device to donate, you can get email info@budding-engineers.co.uk, phone Dave at 07518 098944 or contact them on their Facebook page.

Follow the same instructions if you’re looking for a device for your child. Mr Kerr said that the devices are for low-income families, but he won’t ask for any proof of finances.

You can also visit a number of libraries across the Highland and Islands to make a donation.

