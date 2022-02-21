Almost half of Aberdeen teachers on the brink of quitting after being targeted by pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly half of teachers in Aberdeen are considering quitting after being subject to “high levels” of physical and verbal abuse.

The shocking finding comes from a major survey which reveals almost two-thirds have been violently targeted by pupils.

Being punched (36.29%) and kicked (40%) were the main forms of assault in Granite City schools.

Almost 90% of teachers feel Aberdeen City Council need to offer more support.

The EIS teaching union sought evidence from more than 600 of its city members last November and has now released the findings.

Union bosses said the poll results highlight the “severe stress” their members are under and make for “very worrying reading”.

A previous survey was carried in 2019 and revealed nearly one in three teachers in Aberdeen were thinking about walking away.

Teachers concerns over violence

As well as responding to the survey’s questions, teachers also left comments about violence in Aberdeen’s schools.

One said “rarely a day” went by without assaults or abuse aimed at members of staff.

Another said the city was losing “a lot of good” teachers because of regular violence.

A pregnant teacher said she decided to quit after not receiving support from the city council.

One of the teachers commenting said that after almost a quarter of a century in the classroom they had never known this kind of behaviour.

The teacher wrote: “After teaching in the same school now for 24 years, I have never witnessed or experienced the level of behaviour and abuse which we now suffer on a day-to-day basis.

“Our staff are regularly sworn at, physically assaulted, and totally disrespected.

“Classrooms regularly get trashed by certain children, resulting in the whole class having to be evacuated for their safety.”

City union boss ‘worried’

Joint EIS Aberdeen secretary Ron Constable said teachers are having to face violence while dealing the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

He said the comments from teachers highlight that the right kind of support is not in place for teachers.

Mr Constable said: “The returns from our local survey of teachers in Aberdeen City makes for very worrying reading.

“Teachers are experiencing high levels of physical and verbal abuse, coupled with the additional strains of teaching during the pandemic.

“This is placing severe stress on our members right across the city.

“It is also evident from the comments that teachers are concerned about the level of support available to deal with violent incidents.

“The survey results and comments send a very clear message.”

He called for Aberdeen City Council to heed that message.

Aberdeen City Council response

Councillor Yvonne Allan, convener of staff governance for Aberdeen City Council said: “The safety and wellbeing of staff and pupils in our schools is of the utmost priority for Aberdeen City Council.”

She said the EIS report recognises the “collaborative and co-operative approach” the council and the union have.

“As the report indicates, we have worked positively together to create a new incident reporting process and a sub-committee dedicated to ensuring the safety of staff.

“However, we are never complacent; we appreciate that we still have work to do.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our trade unions to help ensure that our schools staff have all the support they need to be able to undertake their valuable work.”

