Almost half of Aberdeen teachers on the brink of quitting after being targeted by pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Almost half of Aberdeen teachers on the brink of quitting after being targeted by pupils

By David Proctor
February 21, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:53 am
Teachers in Aberdeen are regularly subjected to violence.
Teachers in Aberdeen are regularly subjected to violence.

Nearly half of teachers in Aberdeen are considering quitting after being subject to “high levels” of physical and verbal abuse.

The shocking finding comes from a major survey which reveals almost two-thirds have been violently targeted by pupils.

Being punched (36.29%) and kicked (40%) were the main forms of assault in Granite City schools.

Almost 90% of teachers feel Aberdeen City Council need to offer more support.

The EIS teaching union sought evidence from more than 600 of its city members last November and has now released the findings.

Union bosses said the poll results highlight the “severe stress” their members are under and make for “very worrying reading”.

A previous survey was carried in 2019 and revealed nearly one in three teachers in Aberdeen were thinking about walking away.

Teachers concerns over violence

As well as responding to the survey’s questions, teachers also left comments about violence in Aberdeen’s schools.

One said “rarely a day” went by without assaults or abuse aimed at members of staff.

Another said the city was losing “a lot of good” teachers because of regular violence.

A pregnant teacher said she decided to quit after not receiving support from the city council.

One of the teachers commenting said that after almost a quarter of a century in the classroom they had never known this kind of behaviour.

The teacher wrote: “After teaching in the same school now for 24 years, I have never witnessed or experienced the level of behaviour and abuse which we now suffer on a day-to-day basis.

“Our staff are regularly sworn at, physically assaulted, and totally disrespected.

“Classrooms regularly get trashed by certain children, resulting in the whole class having to be evacuated for their safety.”

City union boss ‘worried’

Joint EIS Aberdeen secretary Ron Constable said teachers are having to face violence while dealing the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

He said the comments from teachers highlight that the right kind of support is not in place for teachers.

Mr Constable said: “The returns from our local survey of teachers in Aberdeen City makes for very worrying reading.

“Teachers are experiencing high levels of physical and verbal abuse, coupled with the additional strains of teaching during the pandemic.

“This is placing severe stress on our members right across the city.

“It is also evident from the comments that teachers are concerned about the level of support available to deal with violent incidents.

“The survey results and comments send a very clear message.”

He called for Aberdeen City Council to heed that message.

Aberdeen City Council’s Marischal College headquarters.

Aberdeen City Council response

Councillor Yvonne Allan, convener of staff governance for Aberdeen City Council said: “The safety and wellbeing of staff and pupils in our schools is of the utmost priority for Aberdeen City Council.”

She said the EIS report recognises the “collaborative and co-operative approach” the council and the union have.

“As the report indicates, we have worked positively together to create a new incident reporting process and a sub-committee dedicated to ensuring the safety of staff.

“However, we are never complacent; we appreciate that we still have work to do.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our trade unions to help ensure that our schools staff have all the support they need to be able to undertake their valuable work.”

More from the School and Family team

What’s the story behind Inverness’ brand new (but very old) creative hub?

Readers React: Are unisex toilets in schools the right choice?

St Clement’s School: New home for specialist Highland school moves closer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]