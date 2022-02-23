‘It’s all about the young people’: New Inverurie Academy head teacher gets down to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
'It's all about the young people': New Inverurie Academy head teacher gets down to work

By David Proctor
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:04 pm
Neil Hendry is the new head at Inverurie Academy.
Neil Hendry is the new head at Inverurie Academy.

A north-east school’s new headteacher has been speaking about what attracted him to the role.

Neil Hendry has started at Inverurie Academy having previously worked at Lochside Academy in Aberdeen.

Last month, we shared that Mr Hendry was leaving the Granite City’s largest school.

People were also quick to praise him for the work he did at the Wellington Circle secondary.

The £47 million school opened in 2018 to replace Torry and Kincorth academies.

Neil Hendry at Inverurie Academy
Neil Hendry has started his role at Inverurie Academy having previously worked at Lochside Academy.

‘Really excited’ by move to Inverurie

Mr Hendry believes he was always destined to be a teacher and said he knew from the age of 12 he would do so.

He hopes that the Garioch secondary school will make important connections throughout the town.

Mr Hendry said: “I am really excited about the opportunity Inverurie gives us. The new campus is obviously attractive but also the location of the school.

“I really like the idea of a school bang in the middle of a town, and in a town that I believe very much looks after its community very well.

“There are real opportunities to work with a variety of different partners. You are then looking to create that positive ripple from the campus out to the wider community.”

He is looking forward to getting to know pupils, staff, parents and other organisations in Inverurie over the coming weeks.

Mr Hendry in his former position at Lochside Academy
Mr Hendry swapped Lochside Academy for Inverurie Academy.

Help kids ‘chase their dreams’

Mr Hendry has also revealed why he opted for a career in secondary education.

He said that he is “very fortunate” to have worked with young people for the best part of three decades.

Mr Hendry said the possibility of helping pupils in Inverurie will continue to be his goal.

He said: “It’s all about young people. That’s why you come into teaching. You want to guide young people; you want to give them the best possible opportunities to chase their dreams.

“I have been very fortunate that for almost 30 years I have been able to do that. This will continue to be my focus at Inverurie Academy.”

Neil Hendry has begun life as head teacher for Inverurie Academy.

Long teaching career

Having known he always wanted to be a teacher, Mr Hendry spent four years studying physical education (PE) at John Moores University in Liverpool.

Mr Hendry then returned to Aberdeen and started as a PE teacher at Robert Gordon’s College where he spent five years.

He then became head teacher of guidance at St Machar Academy where he stayed for 12 years and also worked as assistant head teacher and deputy head teacher.

The next stop was a spell as a quality improvement officer for Aberdeen City Council.

Following that role, Mr Hendry was head teacher of Northfield Academy for five years before becoming head teacher of the new Lochside Academy.

