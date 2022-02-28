Nursery inspection reports: How does the childcare in your area rate?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We have been looking at the nursery ratings for childcare facilities across the north and north-east.

The Care Inspectorate, the watchdog for care services, uses a six-point evaluation scale with excellent being a six.

Whether your little one is off to nursery or a childminder, it is important to know how the watchdog rates them.

We have gathered all of February’s good and very good reports from the Care Inspectorate for the north and north-east into one list.

Did your local nursery figure? And what did the inspectors think of it?

Great Western Pre-School Nursery, Aberdeen

Great Western Pre-School nursery in Aberdeen was praised by the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced inspection in December.

It was graded very good for its quality of care, environment, staffing and management.

The subsequent inspection report praised nursery staff for the way they were with the children under their care.

It said: “We found significant strengths in aspects of the care provided and how these supported positive outcomes for children, therefore we evaluated this theme as very good.

“Children received caring, nurturing and responsive care in the setting. For example, we saw some new children being comforted, helping them to feel secure. Staff were attentive, kind and caring.

“Those working with younger children used songs and singing to interact and help soothe.”

Gateside Daycare, Balintore

A north childminder was also praised.

The Care Inspectorate rated Gateside Daycare as very good following a visit to the Balintore service last November.

Its quality of care, environment and management were all graded as very good.

The inspection report praised the way the childminder was with the youngsters in her care.

It said: “During the visit the childminder was very attentive and responsive to the needs of the children.

“There were lots of warm and nurturing interactions, chatting, smiles, praise and encouragement.

“Listening to the children, reading their cues and taking account of their choices was a priority for the childminder and made the children feel included and valued.”

Little Learners, Fort William

Meanwhile a Highland nursery received applause from the Care Inspectorate.

The watchdog carried out an unannounced inspection at the start of December last year.

Officials rated its quality of care as good, with its quality of management as very good.

The inspection report said staff at the nursery felt as though bosses took their opinions into account.

It said: “Staff spoken with during the inspection all felt very much part of a team. They believed that the management team welcomed their feedback, comments and suggestions.

“They explained that the manager and deputy manager visited each of the playrooms daily and consequently there was regular opportunity to discuss anything informally with them.

“Staff felt valued, respected and were motivated as their opinions

were listened to.”

Annie’s Nursery, Insch

An Aberdeenshire nursery received a ‘good’ rating.

The Care Inspectorate visited Annie’s Nursery in Insch in October last year as part of an unannounced inspection.

Officials rated its quality of care, environment, staffing and management as good.

A subsequent inspection report praised the atmosphere of the nursery.

It said: “The positive atmosphere of the service was evident throughout our visit.

“Both the manager and staff spoke enthusiastically about the range of experiences on offer to the children within the nursery and outdoors.

“This encouraged staff to have high aspirations and confidence in their role.

“We were confident the manager would continue to lead and help staff develop further, and offer quality experiences and positive outcomes for children.”

