North-east pupils plant tree for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

North-east pupils plant tree for Queen’s platinum jubilee

By Calum Petrie
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Plant a tree for the jubilee: Kininmonth pupils Lia Noble, 8, Kaileb Wallace, and Jessica Legarda, 6 with Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Douglas Fowlie.
Plant a tree for the jubilee: Kininmonth pupils Lia Noble, 8, Kaileb Wallace, and Jessica Legarda, 6 with Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Douglas Fowlie.

Kids at a north-east school have left a lasting legacy in honour of the Queen.

Kininmonth School pupils planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative. The scheme invites people all over the UK to “plant a tree for the jubilee” to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The children have been learning about the royal family and in particular the life of the Queen.

On February 6, the Queen marked her platinum jubilee as monarch. The country will celebrate with a four-day weekend from June 2 to 5.

P5-7 pupils read out an interesting fact they’d learned about the Queen, while P1-4 pupils showed off royal-themed pictures they had made.

After short speeches by head teacher Briony Mair and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Douglas Fowlie, pupils Lia Noble, 8, Jessica Legarda, 6, and Kaileb Wallace, 10, helped to plant the horse chestnut tree in the school grounds near Peterhead.

‘All my life I’ve had the Queen – and the kids think I’m ancient!’

Head teacher Briony Mair said: “We’re saving most things for June, when most of the national celebrations are going to be. That’s when we’ll be doing little topics about the Queen and royal family, and the Commonwealth.

“Today we found out information about the Queen and they all chose a fact they were interested in and drew a picture about it. We also had a wee chat about it in assembly.

“We were interested in the Green Canopy because we want to become an Eco School.

“I’ve been trying to underline that this is very unusual, that no other King or Queen has reigned for 70 years. All my life I’ve had the Queen – and the kids think I’m ancient – so it hits home for the kids.

“When we talked about her life, and her working for the armed forces as a mechanic during the Second World War, that made them realise just how long she’s been around for.”

Kininmonth pupil Lia Noble, 8, helps plant the commemorative tree to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

70 years – ‘a remarkable record’

Mr Fowlie added: “The jubilee is a great chance to show what the royal family is all about, what it does, all the charitable work the Queen does.

“It’s just a remarkable record. There’s only two longer reigning monarchs in history than her, and none in this country. So it’s a great achievement by her.

“It’s terribly interesting to let the kids see the history of the royal family and the good work the Queen does.

“Her idea is to always try to encourage people to do better for themselves. And that’s something we want to encourage in young kids today.

“We see with the likes of Greta Thunberg how young people can change the world.

“It’s nice to open kids’ eyes up to what is out there and what they can do.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Hemingway novel given trigger warning to avoid upsetting Highland students

Masks in school: A barrier for some pupils – but a shield for others

Calum Petrie: We Dads do our bit, and don’t need a ‘pat on the back’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]