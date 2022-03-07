It’s official! Pupils pick a name for new Inverness primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s official! Pupils pick a name for new Inverness primary school

By Garrett Stell
March 7, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 11:21 am
Ness Castle Primary school. Photo shows an artist's rendition of the finished product and a current view of the construction site, with the outer structure partially complete.
Pupils have decided on Ness Castle Primary School as the official name for Inverness's newest school

After a collaboration that involved even the youngest nursery children, Inverness’s newest school has a name: Ness Castle Primary School.

Ness Castle Primary School is scheduled to open in August 2022 in time for the new school year.

With one big decision now behind them, the future pupils are prepping for their next task: designing a school badge and colours.

Creating a school identity at Ness Castle Primary

Ness Castle Primary has long been the school’s unofficial name, so the big reveal may not come as the biggest surprise to those who have followed the school’s development.

“Children and young people are important stakeholders in our schools, so it is important in Highland that pupil’s voices are heard…”

-Cllr John Finlayson, education committee chairman

But head teacher Craig Connon said that picking a name is a big step towards setting the school on the right track for next year.

“I’m excited that we have already been working together to create the school’s identity. I’m keen for the school to be at the heart of the community and I recognise the importance of pupil voice and collaboration.

“I am now looking forward to working in partnership with our children and families to continue to build on this during the run up to the school opening.”

Important to give the children a voice

Mr Connon has spent the past months since his appointment meeting parents and getting to know his future pupils. Through in-person visits and online meetings, he allowed pupils to select their favourite name from a shortlist of four options.

  • Ness Castle Primary School
  • Ness Primary School
  • Torbreck Primary School (After an area near the school)
  • Darochville Primary School (After an historic name for the Ness Castle building)

Even the youngest pupils, including incoming P1s and those in the nursery, had a chance to vote.

Ness Castle Primary catchment map, showing an area along the east side of the River Ness, south of Holm.
The new school will bring together pupils from the new Ness Castle and Ness Side developments, as well as parts of the former Holm Primary catchment. Supplied by Highland Council.

Chairman of the Highland Council education committee John Finlayson praised Mr Connon’s work in galvanising the new school community.

“Children and young people are important stakeholders in our schools, so it is important in Highland that pupil’s voices are heard by us as the Council.

“I look forward to hearing of the school’s development as it nears completion.”

What’s next for Ness Castle Primary?

Mr Connon may be able to finally sort out the header on his stationery, but there are still important details for Ness Castle pupils to finalise.

Next on the list, pupils will take part in a design competition. In partnership with the interim parent council, the winners will decide the school colours, badge and uniform.

To learn more about the school’s progress and design, check out our everything you need to know guide to Ness Castle Primary School. 

