It’s official! Pupils pick a name for new Inverness primary school

After a collaboration that involved even the youngest nursery children, Inverness’s newest school has a name: Ness Castle Primary School.

Ness Castle Primary School is scheduled to open in August 2022 in time for the new school year.

With one big decision now behind them, the future pupils are prepping for their next task: designing a school badge and colours.

Creating a school identity at Ness Castle Primary

Ness Castle Primary has long been the school’s unofficial name, so the big reveal may not come as the biggest surprise to those who have followed the school’s development.

“Children and young people are important stakeholders in our schools, so it is important in Highland that pupil’s voices are heard…” -Cllr John Finlayson, education committee chairman

But head teacher Craig Connon said that picking a name is a big step towards setting the school on the right track for next year.

“I’m excited that we have already been working together to create the school’s identity. I’m keen for the school to be at the heart of the community and I recognise the importance of pupil voice and collaboration.

“I am now looking forward to working in partnership with our children and families to continue to build on this during the run up to the school opening.”

Important to give the children a voice

Mr Connon has spent the past months since his appointment meeting parents and getting to know his future pupils. Through in-person visits and online meetings, he allowed pupils to select their favourite name from a shortlist of four options.

Ness Castle Primary School

Ness Primary School

Torbreck Primary School (After an area near the school)

Darochville Primary School (After an historic name for the Ness Castle building)

Even the youngest pupils, including incoming P1s and those in the nursery, had a chance to vote.

Chairman of the Highland Council education committee John Finlayson praised Mr Connon’s work in galvanising the new school community.

“Children and young people are important stakeholders in our schools, so it is important in Highland that pupil’s voices are heard by us as the Council.

“I look forward to hearing of the school’s development as it nears completion.”

What’s next for Ness Castle Primary?

Mr Connon may be able to finally sort out the header on his stationery, but there are still important details for Ness Castle pupils to finalise.

Next on the list, pupils will take part in a design competition. In partnership with the interim parent council, the winners will decide the school colours, badge and uniform.

To learn more about the school’s progress and design, check out our everything you need to know guide to Ness Castle Primary School.

