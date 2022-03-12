Ukraine: Island pupils lobby the government to help more refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education

Ukraine: Island pupils lobby the government to help more refugees

By Garrett Stell
March 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 12, 2022, 11:01 am
Daliburgh pupils mailed letters to world leaders, lobbying to help refugees from Ukraine. Supplied by Western Isles Council
Daliburgh pupils mailed letters to world leaders, lobbying to help refugees from Ukraine. Supplied by Western Isles Council

Pupils at an island primary school have written an official letter to ask the UK government to do more to help Ukrainian refugees.

Students at Daliburgh School, on South Uist, raised £1,300 to help those caught up in the conflict – but they wanted to do more.

So they wrote to their local MP and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK with a call to action and an offer of help.

The pupils said that it wasn’t fair that children in Ukraine are being forced out of their homes.

In a letter to MP Angus McNeil, they asked for the government to make it easier for refugees to come and stay in the UK.

The pupils also wrote a letter to Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK. They offered whatever they could do to help Ukraine resist the Russian army, and are sending money to UNICEF to help refugees.

‘It isn’t fair on them to suffer’

The letter to Mr MacNeil was signed by Daliburgh pupil Kieran. He asked the MP to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let more refugees into the country.

“I am not happy with Boris Johnson not letting enough Ukrainians into the UK. This problem is putting all of Ukraine at risk and especially children.

Daliburgh School pupils organised a bake sale at their school to raise money for refugees. Supplied by Western Isles Council.

“It’s not fair that children in Ukraine have to suffer from bombs and leaving their homes.

“Please can you pressure Boris Johnson to letting more of Ukrainians into our country because it isn’t fair on them to suffer like this.”

MP ‘inspired’ by pupils

The prime minister recently came under fire in Parliament for not clearing the way for refugees.

Daliburgh pupils wrote letters to Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, above, and MP Angus Macneil.

On Friday, Mr MacNeil said he shared Kieran’s unhappiness and applauded the school’s efforts.

“I am very heartened to hear that not only are they considerate, thoughtful and caring at Daliburgh School but they are trying to do something to help and raise money for Ukraine.

“It is inspiring and perhaps the Home Secretary should pay a visit to Daliburgh School.”

Raising money to support Ukrainian refugees

The pupils also wrote letters to other leaders, including Boris Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin and Mr Prystaiko.

In their letter to the Ukrainian ambassador, Daliburgh pupil Ruairidh praise Ukraine’s resistance effort.

The pupils also created signs and messages of support for Ukraine. Supplied by Western Isles Council

“I am writing to you today because I want to say what is happening in Ukraine is horrific. Putin is attacking which is putting the life of Ukrainian people at a great risk.

“You have done so much so far to help your country despite the Russian army being so much larger.

“I don’t think it’s right that Putin is attacking Ukraine and we are thinking of everything how we can help.”

The pupils described their fundraising efforts, including a bake sale and car wash. Altogether, they’ve raised over £1,300 which they are donating to UNICEF.

