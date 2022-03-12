Ukraine: Island pupils lobby the government to help more refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils at an island primary school have written an official letter to ask the UK government to do more to help Ukrainian refugees.

Students at Daliburgh School, on South Uist, raised £1,300 to help those caught up in the conflict – but they wanted to do more.

So they wrote to their local MP and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK with a call to action and an offer of help.

The pupils said that it wasn’t fair that children in Ukraine are being forced out of their homes.

In a letter to MP Angus McNeil, they asked for the government to make it easier for refugees to come and stay in the UK.

The pupils also wrote a letter to Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK. They offered whatever they could do to help Ukraine resist the Russian army, and are sending money to UNICEF to help refugees.

‘It isn’t fair on them to suffer’

The letter to Mr MacNeil was signed by Daliburgh pupil Kieran. He asked the MP to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let more refugees into the country.

“I am not happy with Boris Johnson not letting enough Ukrainians into the UK. This problem is putting all of Ukraine at risk and especially children.

“It’s not fair that children in Ukraine have to suffer from bombs and leaving their homes.

“Please can you pressure Boris Johnson to letting more of Ukrainians into our country because it isn’t fair on them to suffer like this.”

MP ‘inspired’ by pupils

The prime minister recently came under fire in Parliament for not clearing the way for refugees.

On Friday, Mr MacNeil said he shared Kieran’s unhappiness and applauded the school’s efforts.

“I am very heartened to hear that not only are they considerate, thoughtful and caring at Daliburgh School but they are trying to do something to help and raise money for Ukraine.

“It is inspiring and perhaps the Home Secretary should pay a visit to Daliburgh School.”

Raising money to support Ukrainian refugees

The pupils also wrote letters to other leaders, including Boris Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin and Mr Prystaiko.

In their letter to the Ukrainian ambassador, Daliburgh pupil Ruairidh praise Ukraine’s resistance effort.

“I am writing to you today because I want to say what is happening in Ukraine is horrific. Putin is attacking which is putting the life of Ukrainian people at a great risk.

“You have done so much so far to help your country despite the Russian army being so much larger.

“I don’t think it’s right that Putin is attacking Ukraine and we are thinking of everything how we can help.”

The pupils described their fundraising efforts, including a bake sale and car wash. Altogether, they’ve raised over £1,300 which they are donating to UNICEF.

