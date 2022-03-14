Four apprenticeship schemes in Scotland you can apply to today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Apprenticeship Week may be over, but the opportunities across the country which it highlights are still there.

Apprenticeships are playing an essential part in the nation’s economic revival and they truly work for everyone.

There are thousands of apprenticeship opportunities available across Scotland which allow individuals to work, learn and earn to gain the skills employers need.

Employers recognise the benefits apprenticeships bring to their business, learning providers ensure people get the right skills to do well at work and apprentices of all ages are accessing work-based learning to kick start their careers.

Here, we share four bodies which recognise the importance of apprenticeship schemes, and which have many opportunities to suit a wide range of young people….

Nigg Skills Academy

Nigg Skills Academy is a not for profit company, addressing the shortages in key skills in welding, fabricating and pipefitting within the energy industry.

Working with key employers and industry qualifying bodies, the academy has developed vocational qualifications to meet these increasing industry demands.

It is an EAL and NPORS licensed centre.

Gary Ross, managing director of Metalwork UK, says: “Metalwork UK have been working with Nigg Skills Academy for the past six years.

“We have found that the people we have employed following the 16 week training course have been work ready and well grounded in the fabrication industry.

“The training they receive at Nigg in of a high level and professionally carried out.”

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Nigg Skills Academy website or email info@miggskillsacademy.com.

VSA

VSA is a leading social care charity; with over 150 years of experience, it has always been at the forefront of providing vital care and support to vulnerable children and adults living across Aberdeen and beyond.

VSA supports people’s physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing through a range of residential and outreach support services.

Working in social care is a hugely rewarding career, and you can help change the lives of vulnerable children and adults, and VSA is looking for motivated and compassionate people to join its team.

VSA also has an SVQ Centre that delivers a successful Modern Apprenticeship Programme that provides a range of health and social care qualifications. Alongside studying, apprentices gain practical experience working with the vulnerable people we support.

For further information about VSA’s Modern Apprentice Programme, or to apply, visit the VSA website or email recruitment@vsa.org.uk.

Skills Development Scotland

There are over 43,000 apprentices across Scotland right now. And you could be one of them.

Apply for a Modern or Graduate Apprenticeships to get the hands-on experience you need, whilst working in a real job and gaining valuable qualifications.

If you’re a senior phase pupil, a Foundation Apprenticeship can give you industry experience to kick-start your career while you’re still at school. Apprenticeships mean learning in a real-world environment that puts your skills to the test right away.

Work, learn and earn at the same time

You can work, learn and earn with a Modern or Graduate Apprenticeship. Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships are real jobs, with real prospects.

You’ll gain practical hands-on experience while learning on the job, working towards qualifications with a college or university.

Gain a qualification up to Master’s degree level

A Modern Apprenticeship means you can gain a qualification up to SQQF level ?? while you work and earn a wage.

With a Graduate Apprenticeship, you can study up to Master’s degree level while working and earning at the same time.

Get your pick of great careers

Apply for an apprenticeship and you’ll gain experience and qualifications in industries where there are jobs in demand. There are over one hundred types of apprenticeship in Scotland – from accountancy to cyber security to veterinary nursing and everything in between.

Whatever you want to do in your career, find the right apprenticeship for you by visiting the Apprenticeship Scot website.

Moray College UHI

Moray College UHI is at the heart of the Moray’s business community, with years’ of experience working with local businesses in the delivery of a range of business related programmes including Foundation and Modern Apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships are ideal for your business allowing you to:

Develop the skilled workforce you need to your business

Invest in your business sustainability

Invest in the future of Moray Young people

Find out what the college has to offer on the Moray College UHI website.