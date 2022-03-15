Police patrols near Nairn primary school after reports of suspicion person

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating reports of a man who appeared to be taking photos and videos of a Nairn primary school.

A police spokesperson said they are making inquiries and patrolling the area around Rosebank Primary School.

Officers have also given “guidance” to staff and parents.

Pupils saw the man at lunchtime on Monday. The school reported the incident to Police Scotland that same day.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday morning, school officials said that staff are keeping watch around the playground area.

Man appeared to be taking photos or videos

One parent said that they were concerned about what the man appeared to be doing.

“It seems strange that anyone would record kids in a playground and worrying that this is being investigated.

“But the staff at the school are brilliant and I feel assured that they will be keeping their eye on the school gates at all times.”

Staff and police step up patrols

Rosebank head teacher Lisa Campbell explained the incident to parents in a letter sent out on Tuesday morning.

“[Monday] lunchtime we were made aware of a man walking past the school with his phone held up as if he was videoing/taking photos. The police were contacted and are looking into this.

“Staff will be remaining vigilant in the playground.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the police are currently investigating the incident.

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media relating to a person taking pictures near a school in the Lodgehill Road area of Nairn.

“We have offered guidance to staff and parents and we will continue patrols in the area to provide reassurance while our inquiries continue.”

