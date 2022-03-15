Police patrols near Nairn primary school after reports of suspicion person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police patrols near Nairn primary school after reports of suspicion person

By Garrett Stell
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Police are making enquiries about an incident at Rosebank Primary School in Nairn.
Police are investigating reports of a man who appeared to be taking photos and videos of a Nairn primary school.

A police spokesperson said they are making inquiries and patrolling the area around Rosebank Primary School.

Officers have also given “guidance” to staff and parents.

Pupils saw the man at lunchtime on Monday. The school reported the incident to Police Scotland that same day.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday morning, school officials said that staff are keeping watch around the playground area.

Man appeared to be taking photos or videos

One parent said that they were concerned about what the man appeared to be doing.

“It seems strange that anyone would record kids in a playground and worrying that this is being investigated.

“But the staff at the school are brilliant and I feel assured that they will be keeping their eye on the school gates at all times.”

Staff and police step up patrols

Rosebank head teacher Lisa Campbell explained the incident to parents in a letter sent out on Tuesday morning.

“[Monday] lunchtime we were made aware of a man walking past the school with his phone held up as if he was videoing/taking photos. The police were contacted and are looking into this.

“Staff will be remaining vigilant in the playground.”

A man was seen walking by the Nairn primary school with his phone out on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the police are currently investigating the incident.

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media relating to a person taking pictures near a school in the Lodgehill Road area of Nairn.

“We have offered guidance to staff and parents and we will continue patrols in the area to provide reassurance while our inquiries continue.”

