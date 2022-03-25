Aberdeen school pupils do their bit for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

Aberdeen school pupils do their bit for Ukrainian refugees

By David Proctor
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am
A group of Bucksburn Academy pupils with shoeboxes
Teacher Morag Hamilton with Bucksburn Academy senior pupils and the donations collected ready for refugees. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Senior pupils at a city school are helping make life a little easier for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Youngsters at Bucksburn Academy have responded to the YMCA Scotland appeal to help refugees forced to leave their homeland.

The youth achievement award class at the Kepplehills Road secondary have been filling up shoeboxes and they will also make a cash donation.

YMCA Scotland has urged people to fill a shoebox or backpack with items like toothpaste, hats, gloves and a first aid kit.

The charity also want items for children like notebooks, colouring pencils, play cards and hand-drawn picture messages.

A lorry is due to leave Aberdeen today with all the items gathered by pupils at Bucksburn Academy.

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from Ukraine, in Poland. Picture by AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu.

Refugees have ‘nothing’

Fourth-year pupil Andrew Mitchell said that regularly viewing images of people being forced to leave their homes was the push for him to help.

The 15-year-old said those crossing the border in the hope of finding sanctuary have been left with “nothing”. He said he felt it was important Bucksburn Academy lend a hand.

Andrew said: “We’d seen all of these fleeing to Poland as refugees and they’ve got nothing.

“Seeing them on television made me feel bad and made me want to do something.”

The list of items pupils at Bucksburn Academy have been working with.

Youngsters chose to help out

Bucksburn Academy teacher Morag Hamilton said that the children in class lead the effort to help stricken Ukrainians.

She said that refugees should get the goods at the weekend.

Ms Hamilton said: “They started looking at local ways to do that and the YMCA appeal seemed best.

“They liked it was going directly to young people.  So it is going to YMCA Ukraine and it is like young people helping other people.

“We’ve seen it on the news and have been speaking about it in class.

“The whole point of the youth achievement award is that it based around teamwork and the young deciding what they want to do.

“Pupils across Aberdeen have been working with the YMCA and the lorry collecting items leaves Aberdeen on Friday.

“If the items cannot get through to Ukraine they can be used on the border. They should get there by the weekend.”

