Do-Re-Mi: Success for first in-person musical at Aberdeen school in two years

After an absence of two years, an Aberdeen school has successfully put on their first in-person production.

Pupils from Albyn School sold 450 tickets for three performances of their version of the Sound of Music with parents allowed in to see it for themselves.

Covid-19 restrictions previously meant it was not possible for the school to allow people in to watch shows.

Local authorities across the north and north-east banned festive plays due to the coronavirus crisis.

School community unites for Sound of Music

Almost 40 children of all ages from Albyn School were part of the production with the band made up of pupils, staff and parents.

Youngsters were also involved behind the scenes and took responsibility for controlling the lighting and sound.

Parents were involved with helping with costumes, make-up and set design.

A stunning wall mural was painted by Albyn’s head of art, Suzanne Rainey.

Owen Somerville, Albyn’s director of music, directed their version of The Sound of Music.

Pupils from primary six through to sixth year were part of the production which run for three nights last week.

Pupils ‘loved’ performing in classic musical

Every part of the school community was actively involved in making sure the musical was a success.

Ann Jones, who played the leading lady, Maria Von Trapp, said it was her first time performing on stage and she “loved” working alongside her fellow cast and crew.

The 17-year-old said: “I loved working with everyone! From the ensemble to the rest of the cast, to the helpers behind the scenes.

“It’s been great building relationships with every single cast member. It was really fun working with pupils from across the school and some really strong friendships have developed.

“This is my first time performing on stage and it’s been amazing.

“I love how charming and bubbly Maria is. She’s loveable and such a fun character to play. It’s been so great getting the experience on stage and I can’t wait to perform more.”

Euan Wong, 17, who played Captain Von Trapp, said he could not remember what the atmosphere of a full hall was like.

He said the rest of the cast were “amazing” and that he enjoyed working alongside Ann.

Euan said: “In a nutshell, I had forgotten how great the atmosphere was performing and how exhilarating it was to be on stage and interact with the audience. It’s something that really can’t be replicated anywhere else but on the live stage.

“I have enjoyed exploring the character development of the great Captain Von Trapp. It has been a pleasure playing him and acting alongside Ann and the rest of the amazing cast.

“We have loved filling the halls with The Sound of Music.”

The 1959 musical tells the story of a woman who goes to look after the children of an Austrian naval captain and their musical exploits.

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer starred in the 1965 film version which was a huge box office success.

