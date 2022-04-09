And then there were 12: Lossiemouth’s Sullivan family welcome new arrival Florence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

They were already one of Britain’s Biggest Families.

And now, the Sullivans of Lossiemouth have added a twelfth baby to their brood – and here she is in her first amazing photos.

Zoe and Ben Sullivan have become quite famous for their huge family – and last year, they announced they were expecting a new arrival.

On Thursday, the latest addition made her entrance into the world. And we can confirm Florence Ivy Sullivan is super-cute.

The family announced the arrival on their Facebook page on Friday night, after 24 hours so they could welcome the baby home and have some family time.

They posted: “It’s the happiest of Fridays here in the Sullivan household because we have some news.

“Last night, at 6.22pm, we welcomed this beautiful little girl into our ever growing amazing family.

“She is perfect and amazing and beautiful and instantly loved by so many people.”

Baby Florence arrived “pretty fast” on Thursday teatime, with Zoe’s labour lasting about 40 minutes.

💖𝓕𝓻𝓲𝓭𝓪𝔂💖💖𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭💖Happy Friday guys!!! 💖 It’s the happiest of Fridays here in the Sullivan house… Posted by Sullivan Family on Friday, 8 April 2022

Baby Sullivan was born at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and weighed in at 8lb and 1oz.

RAF worker Ben added: “What a couple of days.

“I would just like to say how proud I am of Zoe and how grateful I am to have another beautiful baby daughter and mum home safe and sound.”

Florence joins 11 brothers and sisters, ranging from pre-school to older teenagers, including two sets of twins.

‘This is our happy’

The couple addressed the criticism they get about having so many children.

They say they don’t always get positive reactions to having such a big family. Some people think too many children can be bad for the planet. Others assume the Sullivans receive lots of benefits (they don’t) and criticise that.

But the couple, both in their 40s, think the joy of the new Baby Sullivan shows just why they wanted lots of kids.

They wrote: “This is the reason, this is why we have all of these amazing children that we absolutely adore.

“Our life may not be for everyone, and despite the criticism we sometimes face, this is us, this is our happy, these babies (no matter how big they get) are our everything, our entire world.

“We are so blessed and feel so very, very lucky.”

Big Families: How does it work?

When you have enough kids to start a football team, things like shopping and cooking meals become a military operation.

With most of the kids at school, Zoe previously revealed that even back-to-school shopping costs a staggering £1,200.

If everybody has new school shoes, it is about £350. Schoolbags can easily rack up to £150, and eight new jackets last year came to about £300.

