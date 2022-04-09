And then there were 12: Lossiemouth’s Sullivan family welcome new arrival Florence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

And then there were 12: Lossiemouth’s Sullivan family welcome new arrival Florence

By Sarah Bruce
April 9, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: April 9, 2022, 10:05 pm
The Sullivans with the new baby
The new Sullivan baby will always have company

They were already one of Britain’s Biggest Families.

And now, the Sullivans of Lossiemouth have added a twelfth baby to their brood – and here she is in her first amazing photos.

Zoe and Ben Sullivan have become quite famous for their huge family – and last year, they announced they were expecting a new arrival.

On Thursday, the latest addition made her entrance into the world. And we can confirm Florence Ivy Sullivan is super-cute.

Baby Sullivan in a peach blanket
Florence Ivy Sullivan

The family announced the arrival on their Facebook page on Friday night, after 24 hours so they could welcome the baby home and have some family time.

They posted: “It’s the happiest of Fridays here in the Sullivan household because we have some news.

“Last night, at 6.22pm, we welcomed this beautiful little girl into our ever growing amazing family.

“She is perfect and amazing and beautiful and instantly loved by so many people.”

Baby Florence arrived “pretty fast” on Thursday teatime, with Zoe’s labour lasting about 40 minutes.

💖𝓕𝓻𝓲𝓭𝓪𝔂💖💖𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭💖Happy Friday guys!!! 💖 It’s the happiest of Fridays here in the Sullivan house…

Posted by Sullivan Family on Friday, 8 April 2022

Baby Sullivan was born at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and weighed in at 8lb and 1oz.

RAF worker Ben added: “What a couple of days.

“I would just like to say how proud I am of Zoe and how grateful I am to have another beautiful baby daughter and mum home safe and sound.”

Florence joins 11 brothers and sisters, ranging from pre-school to older teenagers, including two sets of twins.

‘This is our happy’

The couple addressed the criticism they get about having so many children.

They say they don’t always get positive reactions to having such a big family. Some people think too many children can be bad for the planet. Others assume the Sullivans receive lots of benefits (they don’t) and criticise that.

But the couple, both in their 40s, think the joy of the new Baby Sullivan shows just why they wanted lots of kids.

The Sullivans before the new arrival.

They wrote: “This is the reason, this is why we have all of these amazing children that we absolutely adore.

“Our life may not be for everyone, and despite the criticism we sometimes face, this is us, this is our happy, these babies (no matter how big they get) are our everything, our entire world.

“We are so blessed and feel so very, very lucky.”

Big Families: How does it work?

When you have enough kids to start a football team, things like shopping and cooking meals become a military operation.

With most of the kids at school, Zoe previously revealed that even back-to-school shopping costs a staggering £1,200.

If everybody has new school shoes, it is about £350. Schoolbags can easily rack up to £150, and eight new jackets last year came to about £300.

More Sullivan Family news

Meet the Sullivans, one of Britain’s Biggest Families

The Sullivans compared to some of the world’s biggest families

Back to school: How to kit out a huge family

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal