Survey suggests ‘things are getting worse’ for Scotland’s LGBT youth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Education

Survey suggests ‘things are getting worse’ for Scotland’s LGBT youth

By Garrett Stell
April 26, 2022, 12:01 am
Respondents to this year's survey of LGBT youth in Scotland said that things have gotten worse for them in almost every category.
Respondents to this year's survey of LGBT youth in Scotland said that things have gotten worse for them in almost every category.

This year’s survey of LGBTI youth in Scotland had more participants than ever before, and respondents said that things have become worse for them in almost every category.

LGBT Youth Scotland, with funding from the Scottish Government, polled more than 1,200 LGBT young people in the country. Almost twice as many young people responded to the 2022 Life in Scotland for LGBT Young People as they have in previous years.

And alongside the bigger turnout, young people reported their experiences have got worse in almost every category.

Dr Mhairi Crawford, Chief Executive of LGBT Youth Scotland said that many LGBT people are experiencing bullying, poorer mental health and other inequalities.

“This important research gives voice to their experiences across a number of areas such as education, work, health, hate crime and much more.

“But the research is more than just a snapshot of what it’s like now, we are able to compare back to our previous research and see how things are changing over time.

“Sadly, overall, things are getting worse for LGBT young people in Scotland across most areas”

What does the survey tell us?

The survey asked 1,279 young people about various aspects of life in Scotland. From  the workplace to home life and dealings with authorities, respondents shared their experiences.

But schools stood out as an area where many young people had concerns.

Here are some quick takeaways:

  • 10% of participants rated the experience of school for LGBTI people as “good”. 46% said it was “bad” and 44% listed it as “okay”.
  • 70% of gay/lesbian participants report experiencing bullying due to their sexual orientation at school.
  • A smaller percentage of young people think Scotland is a good place to live compared to five years ago. (Down to 64% from 81%)
  • 28% of rural-based participants rated their local area as a good place to be LGBTI. In comparison, 62% of urban-based participants rated their local area as a good place to be LGBTI.
  • The majority of participants believe that homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia are a problem in Scotland and locally.
  • 17% of participants reported that they would feel confident reporting a hate crime to the police if they experienced one.

What can be done to help?

The survey also asked participants what they think would help them feel more helped or supported at school.

They suggested solutions such as lessons on specific LGBTI issues and installing LGBTI-inclusive facilities.

They also said that it would help for staff to be proactive about stopping abuse and bullying when they see it.

Just less than half of respondents (46%) said they felt supported at their school, college or university. Of the rest, 26% said they did not feel supported and another 26% were unsure.

Report serves as a ‘sobering’ reminder

Christina McKelvie MSP, Minister for Equalities, said that the survey raises serious concerns that the government will work to address.

“This report is a sobering reminder that although we have made significant steps towards achieving a more equal society in Scotland for LGBTI people, we cannot ever be complacent.

Christina McKelvie MSP.

“We must continue to work hard to make sure that Scotland is a place where young people feel proud to be themselves and where no one is denied rights or opportunities because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Read more from the Schools & Family team

Parents’ fury at lack of school inspections

Longhaven School: Closure would ‘rip heart out of community’

How can you help your child deal with bullies at school? Kids and experts share their tips

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]