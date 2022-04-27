Music director at top Aberdeen school sacked after ‘concerning behaviour’ By Calum Petrie April 27, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 6:20 pm Peter Parfitt has been sacked as director of music at St Margaret's School for Girls in Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal New music performance to explore Braemar’s local lore and legends Presenter Jenny Lawrence flies the flag for Aberdeen in Newsround’s 50th anniversary celebrations Why choose St Margaret’s junior school for your daughter? Do-Re-Mi: Success for first in-person musical at Aberdeen school in two years