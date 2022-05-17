Orkney pupils complete 2,200-mile swim from Sanday to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney pupils complete 2,200-mile swim from Sanday to Ukraine

By Garrett Stell
May 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sanday students might be the only group to "swim" across Europe to Ukraine, figuratively or literally. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council
Sanday students might be the only group to "swim" across Europe to Ukraine, figuratively or literally. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

Sanday School pupils spent the last two months swimming to Ukraine, and along the way raised almost £600 for relief aid.

No, they didn’t stumble upon a wormhole at the community pool. But together with their teachers, they swam enough laps to equal the approximate distance between Ukraine and Sanday.

Since they kicked off in March, the P1-S4 students and staff swam a total of 2,200 miles in the local pool. Along the way, the 60-pupil school raised £590 for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

Sanday School Ukraine swim: An unconventional journey

Sanday students might be the only group to “swim” across Europe to Ukraine, figuratively or literally.

They charted themselves a direct route to the Ukrainian capital, covering the whole of the UK before crossing the Channel into France and passing through Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and finally into Kyiv.

By mid-March, the pupils calculated that they had made it as far as Edinburgh. But with help from staff members and extra hours in the pool, they completed the rest of the journey this week.

The route Sanday pupils mapped for their swim to Ukraine. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

Taken in reverse, the Sanday students’ path is similar to how refugees might reach the UK if they were fleeing overland.

The UN recently estimated that over 6.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine for other countries. The majority, over 3 million, landed in Poland and hundreds of thousands more have fled to Romania, Hungary and even into Russia.

The UK Government has issued 102,300 visas to refugees as of May 11, and 46,100 have arrived as of May 9.

‘A hard task’ but worth it

Sanday School pupils were proud of their achievement when they finally logged the last length of the pool.

One pupil said: “The swim challenge is a hard task to complete but doing it for Ukraine is really driving us all to swim more lengths as it will benefit so many people.

The pupils said that they tried to swim as many lengths as possible each week.

Not the only ones pitching in

The Sanday school swim joined a long list of efforts by schoolchildren who have given their time and money to try and help Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Students at Daliburgh School, on South Uist, raised £1,300. They also wrote letters to Boris Johnson, asking the government to make it easier for refugees to safely enter the UK.

Their campaign even earned the backing of their local MP, Angus McNeil.

Students at Aberdeen’s Bucksburn Academy collected donations to ship to Ukraine, and young musicians at Albyn School performed a rousing rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem.

