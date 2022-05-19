First Minister condemns “degrading” WhatsApp messages from Aberdeenshire teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

First Minister condemns “degrading” WhatsApp messages from Aberdeenshire teachers

By Garrett Stell
May 19, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 6:18 pm
The First Minister said anyone who degrades disabled pupils deserve "utter condemnation."
Nicola Sturgeon has stepped into a row about Aberdeenshire teachers who reportedly sent “degrading” Whatsapp messages about ASN pupils.

Several teachers at Aberdeenshire schools reportedly exchanged messages referring to primary school pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

The First Minister said that anyone writing messages about children with disabilities deserves “utter condemnation”.

In parliament, she was asked to urge Aberdeenshire Council to share more information with parents about the incident.

Ms Sturgeon said that she hoped the council listens to parents who want to know more about the situation.

Parents push for transparency

North East Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden brought the issue to the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

He asked if Ms Sturgeon supported parents’ calls for the council to shed more light on the situation.

“The parents of the pupils involved have asked for greater transparency on what was shared, but so far they have had nothing.

“Will the First Minister join me in condemning that behaviour? Will she do everything that she can to ensure that the parents of the children involved have full access to the messages and that the council does not simply brush the matter under the carpet?”

‘Utter condemnation’ for anyone sending degrading messages

Ms Sturgeon was quick to denounce the teachers’ actions.

“First, let me take the opportunity to say that anyone who sends degrading messages about children with disabilities deserves utter condemnation. That is completely unacceptable and I completely understand the concerns of the parents and young people concerned.

She said it was the council’s responsibility to deal with the teachers and parents involved.

She added: “However, I understand the desire of parents for full transparency, and I hope that the council will take full note of that.”

‘Unprofessional, abusive and degrading’

Earlier this week, it was revealed that teachers at unnamed Aberdeenshire schools had sent Whatsapp messages to one another in 2018 that disparaged students with additional support needs.

The council did not notify parents at the time and has not released information on the teachers involved.

In November, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner flagged the issue to the council. The commissioner’s letter said the messages contained “unprofessional, abusive and degrading references to children with additional support needs.”

After news broke about the messages, a council spokeswoman said that an independent review upheld the council’s response. She added that council did not notify parents at the time because they did not find the children to be in danger.

When asked about Ms Sturgeon’s remarks, a spokeswoman for the council said: “Appropriate HR processes were followed at the time, including guidance and training.

“After the matter was raised by the Commissioner, we also commissioned a review of our processes by an independent Child Protection Committee chair – confirming everything was dealt with appropriately.

“We await a final report being sent to us.”

