Weaning: The best finger foods to offer babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Weaning: The best finger foods to offer babies

By David Proctor
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
There are endless possibilities with finger food.

Weaning is the process of introducing babies to food while withdrawing their supply of milk.

But what are the best kinds of finger foods you can offer your little one as they literally get to grips with new tastes and a sensory experience?

The best finger foods are those that can be cut into pieces that are big enough for your baby to hold in their fist, and stick out of the top of it.

Health officials recommend that pieces about the size of your own finger work well.

The perfect bite-sized examples.

What finger foods to serve up to baby

Weaning foods should not contain added salt, sugar, artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives.

They can be easily made at home from soft or cooked fruits and vegetables, and baby rice.

Soft finger foods will encourage your baby to feed themselves, but what is the best thing to plate up for your child?

Here are some of the top finger foods which can be given to babies as part of weaning.

A Little baby eating her dinner and making a mess.

Fingers of toast

Easy to make at home and, depending on allergies, you can add a little bit of butter or cheese.

Weaning can be a fun and messy adventure for babies.

Soft-cooked vegetables

Stems of broccoli or cauliflower or any other suitable vegetable might not sound like the most exciting meal but it is a sensory experience for little ones.

Food glorious food!

Cooked pasta shapes

These do not need to be covered in any kind of sauce and the different shapes available will mean your baby will love picking them up.

Weaning traditionally starts at six months.

Oatcakes

This Scottish staple can prove a hit with little ones as part of the weaning process.  You can even buy mini oatcakes for tiny hands.

Weaning is another step in your baby’s development.

Chunks of banana

Cutting bananas into finger-sized sticks is the best way to serve these initially.  Although the slippery texture may put some babies off.

Babies love different textures.

Individual cereal shapes

Cheerios make an ideal finger food although any similar kind of cereal could work.

Little baby eating a meal.

Pieces of cooked chicken

These pieces should be small enough for your baby to pick up and eat.

Make sure that chicken or any other meat is cooked thoroughly before serving to your baby.

Vegetable sticks and pasta make ideal finger foods for baby.

Carrot or cucumber sticks

These are easily prepared and their shape means baby can easily hold them and eat away without any issues.

Weaning is a process of trial and error for babies and parents.

Cheese puffs

These are a popular snack with adults never mind babies.  Puffs in all kinds of flavours are available for little ones.

This list is based on weaning advice issued by NHS Grampian which can be found here.

More from the Schools and Family team

Weaning: Spoon-fed or baby-led?

New state-of-the-art £16m school opens at Milltimber

Students find their sea legs on historic Shetland ship

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]