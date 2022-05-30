Weaning: The best finger foods to offer babies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Weaning is the process of introducing babies to food while withdrawing their supply of milk.

But what are the best kinds of finger foods you can offer your little one as they literally get to grips with new tastes and a sensory experience?

The best finger foods are those that can be cut into pieces that are big enough for your baby to hold in their fist, and stick out of the top of it.

Health officials recommend that pieces about the size of your own finger work well.

What finger foods to serve up to baby

Weaning foods should not contain added salt, sugar, artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives.

They can be easily made at home from soft or cooked fruits and vegetables, and baby rice.

Soft finger foods will encourage your baby to feed themselves, but what is the best thing to plate up for your child?

Here are some of the top finger foods which can be given to babies as part of weaning.

Fingers of toast

Easy to make at home and, depending on allergies, you can add a little bit of butter or cheese.

Soft-cooked vegetables

Stems of broccoli or cauliflower or any other suitable vegetable might not sound like the most exciting meal but it is a sensory experience for little ones.

Cooked pasta shapes

These do not need to be covered in any kind of sauce and the different shapes available will mean your baby will love picking them up.

Oatcakes

This Scottish staple can prove a hit with little ones as part of the weaning process. You can even buy mini oatcakes for tiny hands.

Chunks of banana

Cutting bananas into finger-sized sticks is the best way to serve these initially. Although the slippery texture may put some babies off.

Individual cereal shapes

Cheerios make an ideal finger food although any similar kind of cereal could work.

Pieces of cooked chicken

These pieces should be small enough for your baby to pick up and eat.

Make sure that chicken or any other meat is cooked thoroughly before serving to your baby.

Carrot or cucumber sticks

These are easily prepared and their shape means baby can easily hold them and eat away without any issues.

Cheese puffs

These are a popular snack with adults never mind babies. Puffs in all kinds of flavours are available for little ones.

This list is based on weaning advice issued by NHS Grampian which can be found here.

