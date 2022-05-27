Dead gull is likely cause of maggots in Inverness school ceiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dead gull is likely cause of maggots in Inverness school ceiling

By Garrett Stell
May 27, 2022, 3:35 pm
Crown Primary School in Inverness. DCT Media.
Contractors have removed a dead gull and abandoned nest from the roof above an Inverness classroom where maggots fell from the ceiling.

Students had their lesson disrupted on Tuesday when maggots began falling from the ceiling into their classroom.

The school immediately moved pupils to another class and called pest control.

Follow-up investigations have uncovered gull remains and an abandoned nest in the roof above the affected classroom.

The spokesman said that the maggots were contained to that one area. None of the food in the school was contaminated.

The displaced pupils are continuing to work in the school’s Learning Zone while workers finish treating the classroom.

Crown Primary maggots: ‘Confident food was not the source’

The spokesman said that the infestation was contained to one classroom and away from the kitchen. Workers checked pupils’ materials in the room to make sure there were no bugs.

“Regarding food, the first thing the school did when it became aware of the problem was make sure that there were no open packed lunch boxes or food in the classroom.

“Therefore, we are confident that food was not the source and was not impacted in any way.”

Pupils displaced until safety assured

After the maggots were discovered at Crown Primary on Tuesday, pupils in the classroom moved to a different area of the school.

The council spokesman said that they will stay there “whilst the room is treated and will remain there until the school is satisfied that the source has been rectified”.

Contractors removed an abandoned gull nest from one of the school’s chimneys. Supplied by DCT Media

Contractors brought a cherry picker to the school to investigate the roof. On Friday, they found and removed a gull carcass from a roof gully.

They also removed an abandoned nest in the chimney which was directly above the place pupils and teachers discovered the pests.

The contractors filled in gaps around the chimney to prevent any future access.

