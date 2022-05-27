Dead gull is likely cause of maggots in Inverness school ceiling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Contractors have removed a dead gull and abandoned nest from the roof above an Inverness classroom where maggots fell from the ceiling.

Students had their lesson disrupted on Tuesday when maggots began falling from the ceiling into their classroom.

The school immediately moved pupils to another class and called pest control.

Follow-up investigations have uncovered gull remains and an abandoned nest in the roof above the affected classroom.

The spokesman said that the maggots were contained to that one area. None of the food in the school was contaminated.

The displaced pupils are continuing to work in the school’s Learning Zone while workers finish treating the classroom.

Crown Primary maggots: 'Confident food was not the source'

The spokesman said that the infestation was contained to one classroom and away from the kitchen. Workers checked pupils’ materials in the room to make sure there were no bugs.

“Regarding food, the first thing the school did when it became aware of the problem was make sure that there were no open packed lunch boxes or food in the classroom.

“Therefore, we are confident that food was not the source and was not impacted in any way.”

Pupils displaced until safety assured

After the maggots were discovered at Crown Primary on Tuesday, pupils in the classroom moved to a different area of the school.

The council spokesman said that they will stay there “whilst the room is treated and will remain there until the school is satisfied that the source has been rectified”.

Contractors brought a cherry picker to the school to investigate the roof. On Friday, they found and removed a gull carcass from a roof gully.

They also removed an abandoned nest in the chimney which was directly above the place pupils and teachers discovered the pests.

The contractors filled in gaps around the chimney to prevent any future access.

