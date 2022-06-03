Two rural Aberdeenshire schools to be mothballed for second year due to lack of pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two rural Aberdeenshire schools to be mothballed for second year due to lack of pupils

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:33 pm
Easterfield School near Turriff is one of two north-east schools to be mothballed for a second year
Two rural Aberdeenshire primary schools are to be mothballed for a second year due to dwindling pupil numbers.

Aberdeenshire Council has decided to keep Fisherford and Easterfield schools closed for another year.

Last May the local authority was told that just three children would be left at Fisherford School due to families moving out of the area.

Easterfield School met the same fate as its pupil roll fell to eight and the decision was made to mothball both facilities.

What does mothballing mean?

If a school is mothballed it is temporarily closed as pupil numbers are too low to justify keeping it open.

Aberdeenshire Council has said that in order to reopen them there would need to be “sufficient pupils on the roll to make educational experiences viable”.

Easterfield School is located in the Turriff area and the remote rural school has capacity for 25 pupils.

Meanwhile, Fisherford School is located near Rothienorman and can accommodate up to 30 pupils.

Fisherford School will be closed to pupils for another year. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Could schools have reopened?

Earlier this year parents in both catchment areas were asked if they had any interest in enrolling their children in the schools.

Two families in each area had said they would be happy to send their children to them but the roll numbers would have been less than five.

Due to the lack of pupils they will both be closed for the next school session.

What could happen to the rural Aberdeenshire schools?

As this is the second year the schools will be mothballed the local authority has said it is “appropriate” to consider the future of both facilities.

Councillors will be asked to note the decision to mothball both schools at a meeting of the Education and Children’s Services Committee next week.

They will also be asked to approve the start of an options appraisal on the future of the two facilities.

The results of the appraisal will help officers to figure out the next steps for each school and could eventually lead to them closing forever.

Longhaven School has been closed to pupils since 2018. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
School could close for good

Meanwhile councillors are also expected to make a recommendation to close another north-east rural school.

Committee members will be asked to consider the recent consultation to close Longhaven School.

The school was initially closed in 2018 following unsuccessful attempts to find a new head teacher.

Their recommendation will go before full council for the final determination at a later date.

Should the school close for good its catchment area would be reassigned with pupils in the area attending either Boddam or Port Erroll schools.

