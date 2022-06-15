Row over delayed Aberdeen school estate plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Row over delayed Aberdeen school estate plan

By David Proctor
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:21 pm
Council leaders were accused of 'dither and delay' over the school estate plan.
Councillors have clashed after a report into the state of school buildings in Aberdeen was delayed.

The education committee met at the Town House for the first time since council elections in May.

The school estate report said there was “unprecedented uncertainty” in the building industry.

It said “more time” was required to understand the impact of rising prices in the construction sector.

Updated school rolls are also required and a further update on the school estate plan will be published by education officials in September.

It means that Marischal College chiefs do not currently know how much it would cost to upgrade city schools.

Councillors also received flak from a disability campaigner who was unhappy about the estate plan.

‘Dither and delay’

Yesterday’s meeting saw clashes between the previous education convener councillor Mohammed Tauqeer Malik and his replacements.

He was unhappy with new education convener Martin Greig and his deputy Jessica Mennie.

Mr Malik accused the pair of “delaying” the school estate plan.

Former education convener Councillor M Tauqeer Malik.
He said: “I have to say, convener, you have not got off to the best start by delaying this report.

“You first called for this report in January 2021 and again in March 2021.

“I said at the time you were playing politics with the education of children and young people, and it appears I have been proven right.

“You and councillor Mennie should be embarrassed by your dither and delay tactics given back in 2021 you supported a school estate plan to be brought forward immediately.

“The blame game has begun.”

‘We must get it right’

But Ms Mennie said the hold-up was not down to the new administration.

She said they wanted to make sure the figures for school roles were correct.

“This is delayed because of the unprecedented times.  This is not dither and delay from us,” said Ms Mennie.

Education committee deputy convener Jessica Mennie.
“If we are going to talk about dither and delay you were in the administration for a decade and this could’ve been well down the pipeline.

“We are hearing the data isn’t accurate.  Why would we release a school estate plan that is not fit for purpose?

“We need to get it right first time and that is what we are doing.”

New convener calls for unity

Mr Greig said it was important for members to be united.

He said he was “proud” to move forward with the school estate plan for Aberdeen.

“We have a legacy of crumbling buildings,” he said.

Councillor Martin Greig at Marischal College.
Education committee convener Martin Greig called for councillors to work together.

“While we might have some shiny new schools which is great, overall there’s been a lack of foresight to look after the need of all pupils.

“I’m proud we are going to take this forward and I invite all of the committee to work together collectively in the interests of all pupils.

“We have the future of all pupils in the city in our hands.”

