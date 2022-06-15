Row over delayed Aberdeen school estate plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have clashed after a report into the state of school buildings in Aberdeen was delayed.

The education committee met at the Town House for the first time since council elections in May.

The school estate report said there was “unprecedented uncertainty” in the building industry.

It said “more time” was required to understand the impact of rising prices in the construction sector.

Updated school rolls are also required and a further update on the school estate plan will be published by education officials in September.

It means that Marischal College chiefs do not currently know how much it would cost to upgrade city schools.

Councillors also received flak from a disability campaigner who was unhappy about the estate plan.

‘Dither and delay’

Yesterday’s meeting saw clashes between the previous education convener councillor Mohammed Tauqeer Malik and his replacements.

He was unhappy with new education convener Martin Greig and his deputy Jessica Mennie.

Mr Malik accused the pair of “delaying” the school estate plan.

He said: “I have to say, convener, you have not got off to the best start by delaying this report.

“You first called for this report in January 2021 and again in March 2021.

“I said at the time you were playing politics with the education of children and young people, and it appears I have been proven right.

“You and councillor Mennie should be embarrassed by your dither and delay tactics given back in 2021 you supported a school estate plan to be brought forward immediately.

“The blame game has begun.”

‘We must get it right’

But Ms Mennie said the hold-up was not down to the new administration.

She said they wanted to make sure the figures for school roles were correct.

“This is delayed because of the unprecedented times. This is not dither and delay from us,” said Ms Mennie.

“If we are going to talk about dither and delay you were in the administration for a decade and this could’ve been well down the pipeline.

“We are hearing the data isn’t accurate. Why would we release a school estate plan that is not fit for purpose?

“We need to get it right first time and that is what we are doing.”

New convener calls for unity

Mr Greig said it was important for members to be united.

He said he was “proud” to move forward with the school estate plan for Aberdeen.

“We have a legacy of crumbling buildings,” he said.

“While we might have some shiny new schools which is great, overall there’s been a lack of foresight to look after the need of all pupils.

“I’m proud we are going to take this forward and I invite all of the committee to work together collectively in the interests of all pupils.

“We have the future of all pupils in the city in our hands.”

