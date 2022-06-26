Last Class returns for 2022: Here’s where and when you can find P7 picture specials

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.
Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.
When are they in the newspaper?
The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire school pictures will be printed in special keepsake supplements in The Press and Journal.
Where can I buy the Last Class photos?
When are the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire school pictures being featured?
The school pictures will appear in The Press and Journal and online throughout the week beginning June 27.
See below for when your school will feature.
Part 1 will appear on Monday June 27:
- Aboyne School
- Alford School
- Arduthie School
- Auchenblae School
- Balmedie School
- Banchory-Devenick School
- Craigievar School
- Crathes School
- Crombie School
- Drumoak School
- Dunecht School
- Dunnottar School
- Durris School
- Elrick School
- Finzean Primary School
- Fishermoss School
- Hatton of Fintray School
- Hillside School
- Keig School
- Kincardine O’Neil School
- Kinellar School
- Laurencekirk School
- Logie Coldstone School
- Lumphanan School
- Luthermuir School
- Marykirk School
- Mill O’Forrest School
- Newmachar Primary School
- Portlethen Primary School
- Redmyre School
- Skene School
- Tarland School
- Torphins School
- Tough School
- Westhill School
Part 2 will appear on Tuesday June 28:
- Arnage School
- Auchnagatt School
- Auchterellon School
- Auchterless School
- Banff School
- Boddam School
- Buchanhaven School
- Burnhaven School
- Catterline School
- Cultercullen School
- Dales Park School
- Fetterangus School
- Foveran School
- Fraserburgh North School
- Glenbervie School
- Hatton Cruden School
- Inverallochy School
- Kininmonth School
- Lairhillock School
- Lochpots School
- Maud School
- Meethill School
- Meiklemill School
- Newburgh Mathers School
- New Pitsligo School
- Newtonhill School
- Peterhead Central School
- Pitfour School
- Pitmedden School
- Rathen School
- Rosehearty School
- Sandhaven School
- Slains School
- South Park School
- St Andrews School
- St Combs School
- St Fergus School
- Strichen School
- Tarves School
- Tipperty School
- Tyrie School
- Udny Green School
- Westfield School
Part 3 will appear on Wednesday June 29:
- Aberchirder School
- Alehousewells School
- Barthol Chapel School
- Bervie School
- Bracoden School
- Cairney School
- Chapel of Garioch School
- Cluny School
- Daviot School
- Drumblade School
- Ellon School
- Fintry School
- Fordyce School
- Fyvie School
- Glass School
- Gordon School
- Gourdon School
- Johnshaven School
- Keithhall School
- Kellands School
- Kemnay School
- Kennethmont School
- King Edward School
- Kinneff School
- Lathallan School
- Logie Durno School
- Lumsden School
- Meldrum School
- Midmar School
- Midmill School
- Monquhitter School
- Monymusk School
- New Deer School
- Old Rayne School
- Ordiquhill School
- Port Elphinstone School
- Portsoy School
- Premnay School
- Rayne North School
- Rothienorman School
- Strathburn School
- Turriff School
- Uryside School
- Whitehills School
Part 4 will appear on Thursday June 29:
- Abbotswell School
- Airyhall School
- Ashley Road School
- Charleston School
- Countesswells School
- Culter School
- Cults School
- Ferryhill School
- Gilcomstoun School
- Hazlehead School
- Holy Family RC School
- Kaimhill School
- Kingswells School
- Kirkhill School
- Loirston School
- Mile-End School
- Milltimber School
- Robert Gordon College School
- St Joseph’s RC School
- Walker Road School
Part 5 will appear on Friday July 1:
- Albyn School
- Alves Primary School
- Braehead School
- Bramble Brae School
- Brimmond School
- Cluny Primary School
- Cornhill School
- Danestone School
- Dyce School
- Forehill School
- Glashieburn School
- Greenbrae School
- Hanover Street Primary School
- Heathryburn School
- Kingsford School
- Kittybrewster School
- Middleton Park School
- Millbank School
- Muirfield School
- Quarryhill School
- Riverbank School
- Scotstown School
- Seaton Primary School
- Skene Square Primary School
- Stoneywood School
- St Peter’s RC
- Sunnybank Primary School
- Westpark School
- Woodside School