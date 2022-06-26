Last Class returns for 2022: Here’s where and when you can find P7 picture specials

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

When are they in the newspaper?

The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire school pictures will be printed in special keepsake supplements in The Press and Journal.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 318 846.

Where can I buy the Last Class photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire school pictures being featured?

The school pictures will appear in The Press and Journal and online throughout the week beginning June 27.

See below for when your school will feature.

Part 1 will appear on Monday June 27:

Aboyne School

Alford School

Arduthie School

Auchenblae School

Balmedie School

Banchory-Devenick School

Craigievar School

Crathes School

Crombie School

Drumoak School

Dunecht School

Dunnottar School

Durris School

Elrick School

Finzean Primary School

Fishermoss School

Hatton of Fintray School

Hillside School

Keig School

Kincardine O’Neil School

Kinellar School

Laurencekirk School

Logie Coldstone School

Lumphanan School

Luthermuir School

Marykirk School

Mill O’Forrest School

Newmachar Primary School

Portlethen Primary School

Redmyre School

Skene School

Tarland School

Torphins School

Tough School

Westhill School

Part 2 will appear on Tuesday June 28:

Arnage School

Auchnagatt School

Auchterellon School

Auchterless School

Banff School

Boddam School

Buchanhaven School

Burnhaven School

Catterline School

Cultercullen School

Dales Park School

Fetterangus School

Foveran School

Fraserburgh North School

Glenbervie School

Hatton Cruden School

Inverallochy School

Kininmonth School

Lairhillock School

Lochpots School

Maud School

Meethill School

Meiklemill School

Newburgh Mathers School

New Pitsligo School

Newtonhill School

Peterhead Central School

Pitfour School

Pitmedden School

Rathen School

Rosehearty School

Sandhaven School

Slains School

South Park School

St Andrews School

St Combs School

St Fergus School

Strichen School

Tarves School

Tipperty School

Tyrie School

Udny Green School

Westfield School

Part 3 will appear on Wednesday June 29:

Aberchirder School

Alehousewells School

Barthol Chapel School

Bervie School

Bracoden School

Cairney School

Chapel of Garioch School

Cluny School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Ellon School

Fintry School

Fordyce School

Fyvie School

Glass School

Gordon School

Gourdon School

Johnshaven School

Keithhall School

Kellands School

Kemnay School

Kennethmont School

King Edward School

Kinneff School

Lathallan School

Logie Durno School

Lumsden School

Meldrum School

Midmar School

Midmill School

Monquhitter School

Monymusk School

New Deer School

Old Rayne School

Ordiquhill School

Port Elphinstone School

Portsoy School

Premnay School

Rayne North School

Rothienorman School

Strathburn School

Turriff School

Uryside School

Whitehills School

Part 4 will appear on Thursday June 29:

Abbotswell School

Airyhall School

Ashley Road School

Charleston School

Countesswells School

Culter School

Cults School

Ferryhill School

Gilcomstoun School

Hazlehead School

Holy Family RC School

Kaimhill School

Kingswells School

Kirkhill School

Loirston School

Mile-End School

Milltimber School

Robert Gordon College School

St Joseph’s RC School

Walker Road School

Part 5 will appear on Friday July 1:

Albyn School

Alves Primary School

Braehead School

Bramble Brae School

Brimmond School

Cluny Primary School

Cornhill School

Danestone School

Dyce School

Forehill School

Glashieburn School

Greenbrae School

Hanover Street Primary School

Heathryburn School

Kingsford School

Kittybrewster School

Middleton Park School

Millbank School

Muirfield School

Quarryhill School

Riverbank School

Scotstown School

Seaton Primary School

Skene Square Primary School

Stoneywood School

St Peter’s RC

Sunnybank Primary School

Westpark School

Woodside School