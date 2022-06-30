Fears over Aberdeen schools’ knife strategy seven years after Bailey Gwynne’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Fears over Aberdeen schools’ knife strategy seven years after Bailey Gwynne’s murder

By David Proctor
June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:28 pm
Bailey Gwynne was murdered at Cults Academy.
Bailey Gwynne was murdered at Cults Academy.

Concerns have been raised about Aberdeen City Council’s schools knife strategy, seven years after the tragic murder of Bailey Gwynne.

A council report said annual checks should take place to make sure every pupil in Aberdeen signs an anti-weapons agreement.

The contracts were introduced in 2017 in the wake of Bailey Gwynne‘s murder at Cults Academy in October 2015.

Auditors said that while schools across Aberdeen were committed to the policy there was “no single record that demonstrates this.”

The document said having a record that the requirements of the policy were being met by schools would “strengthen the council’s position” by showing “all reasonable steps” had been taken in the event of an incident.

Bailey Gwynne died after being stabbed in the heart at Cults Academy in 2015.
Bailey Gwynne died after being stabbed in the heart at Cults Academy in 2015.

Call for regular checks

The report said that school bosses would know if schools were sticking by the rules by checking pupil records annually.

It said: “While schools are committed to complying with the Anti-Weapon Policy, there is no single record that demonstrates this.

“Management assurance over schools’ compliance with the anti-weapon policy could be greater if a check of SEEMiS [an education information management system used by all local authorities in Scotland] records was undertaken on an annual basis.

“In the event of a weapons incident, a single record of policy compliance would strengthen the council’s position by evidencing that school and pupil security is suitably prioritised, and that all reasonable steps have been taken to prevent the carrying of weapons in schools.”

Chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard.
Chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard.

Bosses back recommendations

Aberdeen City Council have said they agree with the findings of the report.

The document said the policy change would be introduced from October this year with the responsibility for that falling to chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard.

A group of auditors looked at the anti-weapon strategy and concluded the issues were “significant.”

Aberdeen City Council’s anti-weapon policy provides staff with guidance on who they should involve, how to react and what actions to take in the event of an incident.

It said that the focus is “on prevention” and to “build a culture for young people which signals the unacceptability of carrying weapons.”

The city council’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee will discuss the report when they meet on Thursday.

More from the Schools and Family team

‘Love is always the right approach’: Island teacher urges MSPs to make inclusivity a priority

Kept in the dark: Council refuses demands to inform parents of ‘abusive and degrading’ messages

Thousands of local students in limbo after latest free school meals delay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]