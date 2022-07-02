Rosehall quizmasters take the city by storm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rosehall Primary Euroquiz team finished 11th out of over 400 schools that competed.

After two years of being held remotely, the Euroquiz 2022 final returned to its traditional arena: the debating chamber at Holyrood.

Rosehall’s pupils spoke about their recent visit to Edinburgh – the first for many of them – and what it was like sharing a seat with some of Scotland’s biggest decision-makers.

The early bird catches the train

Rosehall Primary’s journey to the capital started bright and early. The pupils arrived at school at 6 am sharp and travelled by bus to Inverness to hop on the 7:55 train south.

Angus, P6, was excited for the trip and the national final. But the sunrise departure and long journey proved taxing. “Pure determination,” which Angus said was required to get the veteran quizzer over the line.

Luckily, the Euroquiz team – including Angus, Cara (P7), Tommy (P5), Lowena (P4) and Lochlan (P4) – travelled in good company.

With only 11 pupils and a single P1-P7 classroom, Rosehall kids tend to stick together. That’s why the Euroquiz team’s success meant a trip to Edinburgh for the whole school.

Rosehall Euroquiz: on to the main stage

The pupils who didn’t take part in the Euroquiz final spent the morning exploring Edinburgh. They toured Dynamic Earth, a popular attraction that guides visitors through the deep history of the Earth.

Meanwhile, the Euroquiz team took their seats in Holyrood. Foreign language features heavily in Euroquiz and like any good team, each member from Rosehall had their speciality:

Cara: German

Angus: Italian (although he ‘despises’ pizza)

Lowena: Spanish

Tommy: French (and maybe a little German in a pinch)

Lochlan: French

Euroquiz only allows teams of four to compete. So Lochlan waited in the balcony, ready to step in if called upon.

He and Lowena joined the Euroquiz team because it sounded fun and they were looking for a challenge.

Angus questioned how much ‘fun’ could be involved in hours of studying and travel. But this was his second year quizzing, so clearly he feels a calling as well.

Cara loved the revision and research needed to succeed. That should serve her well next year at Golspie High School. Her favourite fact that she learned was that Europe’s only desert is the Cabo de Gata in Almería, Spain.

“I like the general knowledge round, I love doing questions about culture. I’d definitely like to travel to Europe one day.”

A welcome return to normality

The train to Edinburgh wasn’t quite the same as a European vacation to Norway (Lowena’s favourite country to learn about) or the Spanish desert. But when asked if it was a relief to have a proper school trip, Angus only had one word: “Finally!”

Cara said the trip to Edinburgh was a great capstone to the school year.

“It’s been nice to be back in school with friends. During the pandemic we did a lot online, so coming back to school and having trips was great.”

Rosehall Euroquiz: next steps and fresh starts

With the close of the competition and the school year, the Rosehall quizmasters are all off to new adventures. Cara will leave her teammates and classmates behind next year to start high school at Golspie.

Of those staying behind, Lowena, Tommy and Lochlan are all ready to give Euroquiz another try. If they can make it to Edinburgh again, they’ll hope to do even better than this year.

Angus, meanwhile, is charting a course for a more relaxed year as a P7. After revision “every day, every week, every month”, Angus is hanging up the quizzing boots to make room for the next generation.

