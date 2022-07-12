Rain shelved your plans? Here’s our pick of rainy day activities in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Rain shelved your plans? Here’s our pick of rainy day activities in the north and north-east

By Nicola Sinclair
July 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 7:05 am
Check out our map of rainy day kids' activities in the north and north east. Pic: Shutterstock
Check out our map of rainy day kids' activities in the north and north east. Pic: Shutterstock

There’s plenty of great events and activities across the north and north-east to keep kids happy this summer.

We all love to imagine a summer holiday packed with sunshine and trips to the beach, but… Scotland.

If the weather’s not behaving, there’s still plenty to do. Here’s our pick of kids’ activities in the north and north-east.

Join Aberdeenshire’s summer reading challenge

Ease up the screen time by getting kids involved in the summer reading challenge. Available at libraries across Aberdeenshire, it’s a great way to boost literacy and open up a whole new world while cosied up at home. This year, the libraries are also running a creative challenge to mark the return of the Book of Deer after 1,000 years. Can you draw a picture of life now that people might find in 1,000 years? Join in the fun and you could win a prize.

More info

From coding to comics, the Summer of Play

For Summer of Play 2022, why not try out a new skill? Live Life Aberdeenshire is offering up free coding sessions and comic book workshops to unleash kids’ creative side. Be warned though: these events are super popular and spaces are going fast, so best booking early. If you miss out, don’t worry. There’s loads of fun, free activities running all summer. Check the website for more details.

More info

Underwater delights at Macduff Marine Aquarium

If you can’t escape the rain, you might as well embrace the water. Macduff Marine Aquarium is a firm favourite with families, offering a fascinating range of marine life. If you feel like venturing out, the museum is also offering up guided rockpool rambles. You know what they say – there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. So get their wellies on and go for a splash.

More info

Macduff Marine Aquarium is a great kids’ activity for families living in the north east of Scotland. Pic by Chris Sumner</p> <p>

Boogie, baby

Looking for something for under fives? Burn off some of their energy with this fun daytime disco on Thursday 21 July and Saturday 20 August. Join DJ Nina for a morning of dance tunes in Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. Tickets are reasonably priced, with deals for families, and free admission for babies.

More info

Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre never fails. Recently named one of the UK’s top visitor attractions, there’s something here for all ages. Kids can launch an air rocket, play a tune on the solar piano, programme a robot and try out the DNA Disco! For younger visitors, there’s shadow play and optical illusions as well as endless fun curiosities to explore.

More info

Magical mobile at Aberdeen Maritime Museum

Children aged four to 12 can come along to Aberdeen Maritime Museum and create a colourful mobile with textile designer Elaine Grant. The sessions run on Monday, July 18 but be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

More info

Buff up on your history at Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen

This five-star rated visitor attraction is a fascinating insight into military life. Discover the 200-year history of the famous Gordon Highlanders regiment and complete your visit with a tour of a First World War trench.

More info

Discover trench life at Gordon Highlanders Museum. Pic: Chris Sumner

Meet the animals at Wynford Farm Park

This family favourite not only has farm animals, exotic species and an enchanted forest – it also offers up a fantastic indoor play centre to hide from the showers! Let the wee ones blow off some steam then enjoy a nice lunch in the café. There are meal deals for kids, so it needn’t break the bank.

More info

Visit Scotland’s oldest museum in Elgin

Budding archaeologists will love the amazing range of artefacts and fossils held in Elgin Museum. The museum traces the history of Moray and its people, through a 36,000 artefact collection and a great display of historic photos. Even better – entry is free! Some Covid restrictions are still in place, so check the website for current details.

More info

Get bouncing in Inverness

The perfect rainy day fun – Infinity Trampoline Park in Inverness. With dodge ball, basketball, foam pit and 60 (yes 60) inter-connected trampolines, your only challenge will be getting kids to come back home again.

More info

Catch the Hogwarts Express

Grab your wand and climb aboard the Hogwarts Express. The stunning west Highland landscape was made famous by the filming of the Harry Potter movies, featuring the iconic Glenfinnan viaduct. Today, young witches and wizards can experience the magic on the Hogwarts Express, a Jacobite steam train that puffs across 1,000ft of breathtaking scenery.

More info

Glenfinnan Viaduct
Glenfinnan Viaduct is stunning in the summer.

School’s Out – High Life Highland’s got you covered

There’s a huge range of activities in libraries and sports centres across the Highlands, many of them free of charge. From swim sessions and sports to wildlife walks and crafts, there’s something to keep kids entertained.

More info

Bang your drum at Lyth Arts Centre

Try out a new musical instrument for free at Lyth Arts Centre’s young music makers workshops. This year, the centre is holding a programme of events in Wick town centre. There’s everything from outdoor theatre to pop-up gardens. For rainy days, the music workshop could be a perfect chance to discover a new hobby. No musical experience is necessary and kids can try out a variety of instruments.

More info

 

Looking for more kids’ activities in the north east? Check out our maps for walks, wildlife and play parks in your area.

 

More from the Schools & Family team

Where should free period products be made available in the Highlands?

National Bereaved Parents Day: ‘It was like I suddenly had permission to be Charlie’s mum’

Back for good: North-east family try to find sentimental Take That T-shirt

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]