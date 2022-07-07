Where should free period products be made available in the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Where should free period products be made available in the Highlands?

By Garrett Stell
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
The council recently launched a consultation asking the public where else they want to see free period products.
The council recently launched a consultation asking the public where else they want to see free period products.

Highland Council wants input on where to make free period products available this year.

Last year, Scotland became the first country to pass a law making period products free to anyone who needs them.

Highland Council is working with local partners to make tampons, pads and reusable products easily available in schools, libraries, leisure centres and other key public buildings from mid-August 2022.

The council recently launched a consultation asking the public where else they want to see free period products.

The public consultation and online survey ends on August 3.

Tackling period poverty and breaking the stigma

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 requires local authorities to make period products “obtainable free of charge… by all persons who need to use them.”

This includes anyone who currently uses period products, as well as those who may need them in the future. Anyone who collects period products on behalf of others can also get them for free.

A Highland Council spokesperson said that the council aims to “tackle period poverty, promote period dignity, and break the stigma surrounding periods in Scotland.”

Period poverty is when individuals who need period products either can’t afford or can’t access them. Some sources estimate that one in four people in Scotland suffers from period poverty.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, access to period products has become an increasing concern and multiple councils and non-profits launched attempts to make period products more accessible.

In 2020, with most public buildings closed, Aberdeenshire Council partnered with a charity group to create an online ordering system for period products.

‘Ground-breaking’ new app set to help tackle period poverty across Scotland

And just this year, a new app called PickupMyPeriod launched. It provides users with an online database of over 700 locations in Scotland where free period products are available.

Take the survey

The Highland Council free period product consultation will run until August 3.

Residents can take the online survey, or contact the council team in charge by emailing them at period.products@highland.gov.uk.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Top tips for negotiating the summer holidays with kids

Rosehall quizmasters take the city by storm

What does ‘attainment’ really mean? Highland education chairman says it’s time we had a rethink

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]