Shire students excluded following reports of drug misuse

Police are investigating reports of drugs misuse among a small group of Banff Academy pupils.

Aberdeenshire Council said that the youngsters in question were immediately reported to the police and will be excluded while investigations take place.

Both groups say they are working with the school and surrounding community to teach young people about the consequences and dangers of illegal substances.

Pupils reported immediately

When asked about any connection between Banff Academy and the reports of drugs, a spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said that there were pupils involved who were reported to the police and excluded from school.

The school’s leadership is conducting its own investigation, he added.

“Any appropriate steps, after the investigation, will be taken to ensure that other pupils know the dangers and serious consequences of such behaviour.

“Our policy on how any pupil in possession of drugs should be dealt with is tough and this is reflected in our still relatively low exclusion rate.

“We actively encourage the reporting of drug-related incidences by our pupils and teachers in both our primary and secondary schools.

“We remain committed to educating young people about the dangers of drug misuse and work alongside Police Scotland to explain the effects of drug misuse as part of the national curriculum.”

Police working with Banff Academy and community to combat drugs

Inspector Andrew Sharp of Banff Police Station confirmed that officers recently took action in relation to drugs misuse in the area.

“Police are working with a range of partners following reports of drugs misuse amongst a small group of school-aged children,” he said. “Officers along with partners have been pro-actively engaging with local children about the dangers of taking illegal substances which can sadly be fatal.

“I would appeal to members of the community to report any information about drug dealing in your area to Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Neither the police nor the council would provide details on the substance in question, or whether the drugs misuse took place on Banff Academy’s campus.

Investigations are still ongoing.

