Shire students excluded following reports of drug misuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Shire students excluded following reports of drug misuse

By Garrett Stell
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 6:34 pm
Police and schools officials are investigating reports of drugs misuse among youngsters.
Police and schools officials are investigating reports of drugs misuse among youngsters.

Police are investigating reports of drugs misuse among a small group of Banff Academy pupils.

Aberdeenshire Council said that the youngsters in question were immediately reported to the police and will be excluded while investigations take place.

Both groups say they are working with the school and surrounding community to teach young people about the consequences and dangers of illegal substances.

Pupils reported immediately

When asked about any connection between Banff Academy and the reports of drugs, a spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said that there were pupils involved who were reported to the police and excluded from school.

The school’s leadership is conducting its own investigation, he added.

“Any appropriate steps, after the investigation, will be taken to ensure that other pupils know the dangers and serious consequences of such behaviour.

Banff Academy is investigating reports of drugs misuse among students.
Banff Academy and police are investigating reports of drugs misuse among students.

“Our policy on how any pupil in possession of drugs should be dealt with is tough and this is reflected in our still relatively low exclusion rate.

“We actively encourage the reporting of drug-related incidences by our pupils and teachers in both our primary and secondary schools.

“We remain committed to educating young people about the dangers of drug misuse and work alongside Police Scotland to explain the effects of drug misuse as part of the national curriculum.”

Police working with Banff Academy and community to combat drugs

Inspector Andrew Sharp of Banff Police Station confirmed that officers recently took action in relation to drugs misuse in the area.

“Police are working with a range of partners following reports of drugs misuse amongst a small group of school-aged children,” he said. “Officers along with partners have been pro-actively engaging with local children about the dangers of taking illegal substances which can sadly be fatal.

“I would appeal to members of the community to report any information about drug dealing in your area to Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Officers in Banff are appealing for residents to report any information about drug dealing in the area.

Neither the police nor the council would provide details on the substance in question, or whether the drugs misuse took place on Banff Academy’s campus.

Investigations are still ongoing.

More from the Schools and Family team

Time capsule full of young people’s Covid memories is buried

Officials cast eye over new city school as building work continues

How much is being spent on schools in YOUR area?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]