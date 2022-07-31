Summer history lessons: Our ideas for educational outings in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Summer history lessons: Our ideas for educational outings in the north

By Garrett Stell
July 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Use our map to take a tour of some of the educational activities on offer in the Highlands, islands and Moray this summer.
Use our map to take a tour of some of the educational activities on offer in the Highlands, islands and Moray this summer.

We’ve collected a list of educational activities in the Highlands, islands and Moray for the student in your life who is just itching for classes to restart.

One great thing about the summer holidays is the break from lessons and a chance to recharge. But the brain needs exercise like every other muscle in the body, and finding family activities that are fun and educational can give students a leg up when the school year starts up.

Use our map to take a tour of some of the educational activities on offer in the Highlands, islands and Moray this summer. And scroll through the story for some extra details on each location.

And be sure to check out the rest of our summer activity series, which also includes a list of free summer activities in the north.

Take in a museum

Highlanders’ Museum

The Highlanders’ Museum is located within the grounds of historic Fort George in Ardersier.

This museum is one for the military history buffs in the family. It features Scotland’s largest collection of military artefacts outside of Edinburgh and traces the story of the Highland Regiments from after the Battle of Culloden to the present day.

More information

Museum of the Isles

The Museum of the Isles can be combined with a joint tour of Armadale Castle.

Located at the historic Armadale Castle, the museum views the history of the Highlands and Islands through the lens of Clan Donald, Scotland’s.

The museum has a variety of children’s exhibits, catering to different age ranges and abilities.

Step through 1500 years of history and learn about the Lords of the Isles, the Jacobites and the lives of everyday people living in the region.

More information

Shetland Crofthouse Museum

The museum in Dunrossness offers visitors a glimpse of life on a traditional 19th century croft. Custodians are on site to share stories from the past, and new exhibitions are in the works for the summer.

More information

Elgin Museum

Elgin Museum has everything from dinosaurs to Moray masterpieces.

Considered the oldest independent museum in Scotland, the Elgin Museum has been fascinating and educating visitors since 1843.

From prehistoric dinosaurs to contemporary culture, you’re likely to find something to spark everyone’s curiosity.

More information

Comunn Eachdraidh Nis (Ness Historical Society) Museum

The Ness Historical Society preserves the history, language and culture of North Lewis.

One of the biggest attractions at the museum is the Rona Cross, which dates back to the 10th or 11th century. It is thought to have once marked the grave of St Ronan.

And, if you’re interested in learning how folk managed to navigate before smartphones, the museum houses a comprehensive collection of Decca radio navigational equipment.

More information

Visit a National Trust site

Culloden Battlefield

The Jacobite Memorial Cairn pays tribute to the soldiers who died in the rising’s final battle.

Here is where the Jacobite Rising came its dramatic and tragic conclusion.

The battlefield museum offers insight into the historic battle. It tells both the government and the Jacobite perspectives on the last pitched battle on British soil.

More information

Brodie Castle and Playful Gardens

A handwritten letter from Robert the Bruce is one of Brodie Castle’s newest artefacts on display this summer.

Brodie Castle has served as the ancestral seat of the Brodie Clan for centuries. In the present day, the castle can teach visitors about that long history, but it also hosts an impressive art collection and educational gardens.

Its newest artefact is a letter from 1312 that was written by Robert the Bruce himself.

More information

Glencoe

A reconstructed turf and thatch house is one of the features at the Glencoe visitor centre.

Here you can learn as much about the natural world as the people who inhabit it. Explore the landscape with one of the guided ranger tours. Or, learn more about the tragic history of the MacDonalds and the Campbells.

More information

More local maps to keep you busy this summer

Balancing the books? Here’s our pick of free activities in the north-east

Rain shelved your plans? Here’s our pick of rainy day activities in the north and north-east

Watching your wallet? Here are some free summer activities across the north

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]