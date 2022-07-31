Summer history lessons: Our ideas for educational outings in the north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve collected a list of educational activities in the Highlands, islands and Moray for the student in your life who is just itching for classes to restart.

One great thing about the summer holidays is the break from lessons and a chance to recharge. But the brain needs exercise like every other muscle in the body, and finding family activities that are fun and educational can give students a leg up when the school year starts up.

Use our map to take a tour of some of the educational activities on offer in the Highlands, islands and Moray this summer. And scroll through the story for some extra details on each location.

And be sure to check out the rest of our summer activity series, which also includes a list of free summer activities in the north.

Take in a museum

Highlanders’ Museum

This museum is one for the military history buffs in the family. It features Scotland’s largest collection of military artefacts outside of Edinburgh and traces the story of the Highland Regiments from after the Battle of Culloden to the present day.

More information

Museum of the Isles

Located at the historic Armadale Castle, the museum views the history of the Highlands and Islands through the lens of Clan Donald, Scotland’s.

The museum has a variety of children’s exhibits, catering to different age ranges and abilities.

Step through 1500 years of history and learn about the Lords of the Isles, the Jacobites and the lives of everyday people living in the region.

More information

Shetland Crofthouse Museum

The museum in Dunrossness offers visitors a glimpse of life on a traditional 19th century croft. Custodians are on site to share stories from the past, and new exhibitions are in the works for the summer.

More information

Elgin Museum

Considered the oldest independent museum in Scotland, the Elgin Museum has been fascinating and educating visitors since 1843.

From prehistoric dinosaurs to contemporary culture, you’re likely to find something to spark everyone’s curiosity.

More information

Comunn Eachdraidh Nis (Ness Historical Society) Museum

The Ness Historical Society preserves the history, language and culture of North Lewis.

One of the biggest attractions at the museum is the Rona Cross, which dates back to the 10th or 11th century. It is thought to have once marked the grave of St Ronan.

And, if you’re interested in learning how folk managed to navigate before smartphones, the museum houses a comprehensive collection of Decca radio navigational equipment.

More information

Visit a National Trust site

Culloden Battlefield

Here is where the Jacobite Rising came its dramatic and tragic conclusion.

The battlefield museum offers insight into the historic battle. It tells both the government and the Jacobite perspectives on the last pitched battle on British soil.

More information

Brodie Castle and Playful Gardens

Brodie Castle has served as the ancestral seat of the Brodie Clan for centuries. In the present day, the castle can teach visitors about that long history, but it also hosts an impressive art collection and educational gardens.

Its newest artefact is a letter from 1312 that was written by Robert the Bruce himself.

More information

Glencoe

Here you can learn as much about the natural world as the people who inhabit it. Explore the landscape with one of the guided ranger tours. Or, learn more about the tragic history of the MacDonalds and the Campbells.

More information

