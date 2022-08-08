Shire advertising to fill religious seat on education committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shire advertising to fill religious seat on education committee

By Garrett Stell
August 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:29 am
Aberdeenshire Council has put out a call for a religious representative to sit on the council’s education committee.

The council is required by law to reserve three committee seats for religious representatives: one Church of Scotland member, one Catholic Church member and one other seat to be determined.

The council said in a statement that they are seeking applications and nominations for a third member from a different church or religious group. The deadline to apply is August 26.

For more information on the role, or to submit a nomination contact the council on committeeservices@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

Council legally required to appoint three religious representatives

The Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 requires all local authorities to appoint three religious representatives.

Church leadership in the Church of Scotland and Catholic Church are responsible for nominating their members.

An act of Scottish Parliament requires all local authorities to include religious representatives on their education committees.

Aberdeenshire Council said that nomination forms should illustrate how well the third member’s faith group would represent the area.

“Any nomination should be accompanied by information relating to how representative that nomination would be of other faith groups in the area and should indicate the comparative strength of the nominee’s own faith group, in terms of numbers of worshippers and numbers of places of worship.”

Councils typically fill the third seat with a representative from a religious group that is well-represented in the area.

Local authorities have some leeway to decide how to fill the third seat and how the positions function locally.

Appointed religious representatives on the Aberdeenshire Education and Children’s Services Committee have the same voting powers as fully elected councillors. But councils have the authority to set their own rules when it comes to voting powers.

Different strokes, different votes

The first instance of restricting religious representatives’ voting rights came in 2019, after votes from church representatives proved decisive in closing a Perth and Kinross school.

In Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, one seat is reserved for a Church of Scotland member. The council can fill the other two with members from any other religious group in the area.

In Orkney, there had long been one seat filled by a Church of Scotland representative. But this year, the council appointed three religious representatives – all of whom are Church of Scotland members.

This led some Orkney councillors to ask whether it was time to reconsider the voting rights of religious representatives on the committee.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education & Children’s Services Committee is seeking a religious representative to support…

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Monday, 25 July 2022

In response to Aberdeenshire Council’s call for nominations, some Facebook users are also asking about the arrangement, including whether other non-religious groups should have a seat.

The council currently has two seats on the education committee for members who represent education and primary education. Neither of these appointed members are allowed to vote.

Get in touch

An upcoming Press and Journal series investigates the history of religious representatives and their roles on our councils.

If you have served in one of these positions, or would like to share your thoughts, we want to hear from you. Get in touch with us in the comments below or email us at schoolsandfamily@ajl.co.uk.

