Keys to new Inverness nursery handed over to school bosses

By David Proctor
July 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:02 pm
Darren Douglas, Morgan Sindall Project Manager; Cllr David Gregg, local Ward 16 Member; Cllr Isabelle MacKenzie, local Ward 16 Member; Ian MacDonald, Morgan Sindall Scotland North Special Works Manager; with pupils from the school. Picture by Tim Winterburn.
The keys to a new north nursery have been handed over to school bosses.

Hilton Primary School in Inverness has a new early learning and childcare (ELC) facility which has capacity for 129 youngsters.

The purpose-built facility provides four new classrooms all with easy outdoor access, a new reception area and a cloakroom.

Upgrades have also taken place outside with improvements to the play area and the addition of a basketball court.

The changes at Hilton Primary School are one of the dozens of upgrade projects involving Highland Council and Morgan Sindall.

Pupils of the construction forum proudly present their certificates of achievement outside the building’s entrance. Picture by Tim Winterburn

Hilton Primary School pupils play their part

A group of pupils from Hilton Primary School were involved in a construction forum with builders Morgan Sindall.

Weekly tours of the site would take place to discuss its progress and answer questions by pupils, who would then report back with an update to their classroom.

To acknowledge their work throughout the project, certificates of achievement were awarded to the pupils of the construction forum.

Each of the certificates are signed by  Morgan Sindall and Hilton’s head teacher Kathryn Reid.

The new nursery at Hilton Primary School in Inverness.  Picture by  Ewen Weatherspoon

Youngsters praised

Councillor Glynis Sinclair said: “It is excellent news that the pupils at Hilton Primary School have a brand new ELC building to enjoy.

“The building is an asset to the community but also to the council as its design will help to meet our ambitious net zero carbon targets which are at the forefront for leading to reduced waste, reduced embedded carbon, and reduced whole life carbon.”

Education committee chairman councillor John Finlayson added: “Well done to the pupils of the school’s construction forum for making sure that their classmates were updated each week on the progress of their new ELC building.

“It is great that the school and Morgan Sindall provided the opportunity for pupils to receive a unique learning experience by getting them involved directly with the project with site visits and taking the time to answer any questions they had.”

