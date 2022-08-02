Have your say: Is it okay to take your kids on holiday during term-time?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Going on holiday is expensive – even more so now we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

As families do their best to take a well-earned break after the strain of the pandemic, we ask if it’s okay for parents to take their children out of school to go on holiday.

What are councils’ policy on family holidays during term time? And the Scottish Government’s? What are the consequences for parents and children? Do schools have the right to dictate to families when they go on holiday?

Holidays during term-time: What do YOU think?

Several parents I have spoken to have said they intend to take their kids out of school during term time to go on holiday.

They cite both the summer travel chaos currently ensuing at airports across Europe, and the cost of holidays during the summer season.

One, who did not wish to be named, told me that they hadn’t seen friends and family abroad (in her home country) for three years as a result of all the restrictions around Covid.

With three kids in tow, she is unwilling to face the risk of her flight being cancelled or getting stuck at an airport, so has booked to travel in September instead.

Parents south of the border fined

In June, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said parents would be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) of £120 if their children are taken out of school for holidays.

Parents would face a maximum of two fines for each child per school year. If that limit were reached, prosecution would then be considered.

This means stressed-out parents who need a break, but can’t afford to go during the school holidays, will have to risk the consequences.

North of the border, things are slightly different, with fines not currently Scottish Government policy.

Councils told the P & J that they advised against taking kids out of school to go on holiday.

Such absences would, in most cases, be recorded as unauthorised. And there were further warnings of the academic impact on children of missing school.

‘Potentially impacts on child’s attainment’

However, some councils said they appreciated the difficulty families faced in booking a holiday during the summer break.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We appreciate the challenges around family holidays. But we would advise against the withdrawal of pupils during term time and it is not something that happens often in Aberdeenshire.”

Meanwhile in Aberdeen, a city council spokeswoman said: “Any parent taking their child out of school during term time is informed that absence will be recorded as an unauthorised absence.

“They are further informed that this decision will potentially impact on their child’s attainment.”

Head teacher’s discretion

Moray Council allows head teachers to use their discretion.

A spokesman said: “We wouldn’t issue a Fixed Penalty Notice here in Moray but would record the absence as a family holiday which is normally unauthorised.

“There is discretion by the head teacher to authorise the holiday if the circumstances merit it, e.g. an MOD [Ministry of Defence] family and parent to be deployed during the school holiday period or a family wedding.”

And a spokeswoman at Highland Council said: “It is recognised that some parents may, on occasion, find it difficult to plan a holiday for during the summer term.

“We would ask all parents to support their schools in raising standards of achievement and records of attendance by ensuring pupil absence is kept to a minimum.”

She added that head teachers could use their discretion where parents have no control over the dates of their annual leave.

However, council policy is that pupils missing school through family holidays is recorded as unauthorised absence.

‘Absence from school disrupts learning’

Scottish Government guidance states that family holidays during term time should, in the ‘majority’ of cases, be recorded as unauthorised absence.

“Absence from school, whatever the cause, disrupts learning,” it says.

“It is important that parents encourage their children to attend school and that parents arrange family holidays during the holiday period.

“Family holidays should not be recorded as authorised absence, other than in exceptional circumstances, where a parent’s employment is of a nature where leave during school holidays cannot be accommodated.

“Such employment may include armed services, emergency services, or professions where parents are required to work away from the family for prolonged periods of time.”

Term time holidays recorded as unauthorised – a ‘contentious issue’

It adds, however, that “the categorisation of most term-time holidays as unauthorised absence is an on-going contentious issue due to the higher cost of holidays during school holiday periods.

“The Scottish Government recognises the importance of family holidays. But it has no control over the pricing decisions of holiday companies or flight operators.”

The guidance is pretty clear to families – avoid holidays during term time.

However, the more lenient rules compared to England show that there is a level of understanding by those in authority of the challenges parents face.

