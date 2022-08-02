Have your say: Is it okay to take your kids on holiday during term-time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have your say: Is it okay to take your kids on holiday during term-time?

By Calum Petrie
August 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:20 am
Is it acceptable to take children out of school to go on holiday?
Going on holiday is expensive – even more so now we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

As families do their best to take a well-earned break after the strain of the pandemic, we ask if it’s okay for parents to take their children out of school to go on holiday.

What are councils’ policy on family holidays during term time? And the Scottish Government’s? What are the consequences for parents and children? Do schools have the right to dictate to families when they go on holiday?

Holidays during term-time: What do YOU think?

Several parents I have spoken to have said they intend to take their kids out of school during term time to go on holiday.

They cite both the summer travel chaos currently ensuing at airports across Europe, and the cost of holidays during the summer season.

One, who did not wish to be named, told me that they hadn’t seen friends and family abroad (in her home country) for three years as a result of all the restrictions around Covid.

With three kids in tow, she is unwilling to face the risk of her flight being cancelled or getting stuck at an airport, so has booked to travel in September instead.

Parents south of the border fined

In June, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said parents would be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) of £120 if their children are taken out of school for holidays.

As UK education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi said in June that parents would be fined for taking children out of school to go on holiday.

Parents would face a maximum of two fines for each child per school year. If that limit were reached, prosecution would then be considered.

This means stressed-out parents who need a break, but can’t afford to go during the school holidays, will have to risk the consequences.

North of the border, things are slightly different, with fines not currently Scottish Government policy.

Councils told the P & J that they advised against taking kids out of school to go on holiday.

Such absences would, in most cases, be recorded as unauthorised. And there were further warnings of the academic impact on children of missing school.

‘Potentially impacts on child’s attainment’

However, some councils said they appreciated the difficulty families faced in booking a holiday during the summer break.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We appreciate the challenges around family holidays. But we would advise against the withdrawal of pupils during term time and it is not something that happens often in Aberdeenshire.”

The cost of family holidays during the summer season has soared since the pandemic.

Meanwhile in Aberdeen, a city council spokeswoman said: “Any parent taking their child out of school during term time is informed that absence will be recorded as an unauthorised absence.

“They are further informed that this decision will potentially impact on their child’s attainment.”

Head teacher’s discretion

Moray Council allows head teachers to use their discretion.

A spokesman said: “We wouldn’t issue a Fixed Penalty Notice here in Moray but would record the absence as a family holiday which is normally unauthorised.

“There is discretion by the head teacher to authorise the holiday if the circumstances merit it, e.g. an MOD [Ministry of Defence] family and parent to be deployed during the school holiday period or a family wedding.”

And a spokeswoman at Highland Council said: “It is recognised that some parents may, on occasion, find it difficult to plan a holiday for during the summer term.

“We would ask all parents to support their schools in raising standards of achievement and records of attendance by ensuring pupil absence is kept to a minimum.”

She added that head teachers could use their discretion where parents have no control over the dates of their annual leave.

However, council policy is that pupils missing school through family holidays is recorded as unauthorised absence.

Some head teachers will allow term-time holidays to attend family weddings.

‘Absence from school disrupts learning’

Scottish Government guidance states that family holidays during term time should, in the ‘majority’ of cases, be recorded as unauthorised absence.

“Absence from school, whatever the cause, disrupts learning,” it says.

“It is important that parents encourage their children to attend school and that parents arrange family holidays during the holiday period.

“Family holidays should not be recorded as authorised absence, other than in exceptional circumstances, where a parent’s employment is of a nature where leave during school holidays cannot be accommodated.

“Such employment may include armed services, emergency services, or professions where parents are required to work away from the family for prolonged periods of time.”

Term time holidays recorded as unauthorised – a ‘contentious issue’

It adds, however, that “the categorisation of most term-time holidays as unauthorised absence is an on-going contentious issue due to the higher cost of holidays during school holiday periods.

“The Scottish Government recognises the importance of family holidays. But it has no control over the pricing decisions of holiday companies or flight operators.”

The guidance is pretty clear to families – avoid holidays during term time.

However, the more lenient rules compared to England show that there is a level of understanding by those in authority of the challenges parents face.

