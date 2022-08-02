Bucksburn Academy: Councillors to decide on temporary classrooms plan next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors will get a say on plans for temporary classrooms to be installed at Bucksburn Academy next month.

Education chiefs want to erect a two-storey, eight-classroom unit for 240 pupils to help ease congestion at the overcrowded Aberdeen secondary.

According to planning documents, the projected school roll for 2026 is 945 pupils, but this could be reached by 2024.

A permanent extension is included in the city council’s capital plan. However, this is yet to be approved.

Bucksburn Academy opened in 2009 and it replaced Bankhead Academy.

Aberdeen City Council said the units would tackle the “immediate short-term needs” for pupil accommodation.

The local authority also said a feasibility study on building a permanent extension to the school was being carried out.

A spokesman said: “The temporary modular accommodation proposed for Bucksburn Academy is intended to meet the immediate short-term needs for additional pupil capacity at the school.

“While work continues, we are assessing the options and feasibility of constructing a permanent extension on the site.

“Proposals for meeting the long-term capacity needs at the school will be included in the forthcoming school estate plan. This is due to be presented for committee approval in September.”

‘Careful thought’ call

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Martin Greig said that “careful thought” was needed when it came to tackling overcrowding at Bucksburn Academy.

He said that the “longer-term needs” of pupils at the Kepplehills Road school also need to be considered.

“The pupils deserve a decent learning environment,” said Mr Greig.

“The longer-term needs of the school have to be considered so that there is enough classroom space for the number of pupils.

“Careful thought should be given to deal with the expanding roll.”

Community not happy with units plan

Local leaders are already unhappy with the proposals for the temporary structures, with Bucksburn Community Council voicing their opposition.

Charles Shepherd from the group said: “Too often temporary accommodation becomes part of the school and remains well beyond the normal lifetime of such accommodation.

“Accordingly, I would ask that permanent accommodation is provided.

“The school accommodates young people not only from our area but also from Kingswells and Countesswells.

“The extensive house building in Bucksburn will surely mean that permanent extra classes are necessary.”

The planning report said the units would be in place for five years while “proposals are finalised for a longer-term solution.”

